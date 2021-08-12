Ad Campaign Drives Access to Mental Health Resources for BIPOC Communities

The Alliance of National Psychological Associations for Racial and Ethnic Equity—a coalition of ethnic and cultural mental health leaders—on July 14 launched #WellnessForAll, a large-scale national digital ad campaign to shift the mental health narrative and empower healing for Black, Indigneous, and other People of Color communities during BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month. The campaign, which ends today (August 12) and involved members of AGUILAS and other local nonprofits, has been so successful that it may occur annually.

The Alliance of National Psychological Associations for Racial and Ethnic Equity made up of the Association of Black Psychologists, the Indigenous Wellness Research Institute, the Asian American Psychological Association, and the National Latinx Psychological Association, along with Facebook, Providence Health, Rising Tide Interactive, and Provoc, collaborated on the #WellnessForAll campaign on Facebook and Instagram. The campaign has been providing communities of color with greater access to culturally relevant resources and healing opportunities anchored in roots, community, and tradition.

“This groundbreaking #WellnessForAll campaign marks the largest and most expansive outreach campaign ever for BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month by the ethnic and cultural psychological associations that serve their communities,” said Raj Aggarwal, President of Provoc, a majority People of Color and women B Corporation that convened the groups.

“We know that Western approaches to mental health were not designed for Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color communities, and have actually done harm,” he added. “Through this campaign, we will support African American/Black, Latinx, Asian American, and American Indian/Native American/Alaskan Native communities and provide mental well-being resources and information that are uniquely tailored to their communities and cultural experience. We aim to foster discussion and provide healing opportunities to empower healing in our communities as we honor BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month.”

The campaign used Facebook to reach millions of Americans and to provide greater access to wellness guides curated by the partner organizations. The campaign also shared community-based healing opportunities, like those that can be found on the campaign’s wellnessforallhub Instagram page and Emotional Health on Facebook. Members of the public shared culturally relevant healing practices and related information via stories, photos, and videos posted via social media. Search for: #WellnessForAll

