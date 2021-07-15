GGBA Member Spotlight: Skyler Brady of Ginger Armor

Skyler Brady is the “ginger” of Ginger Armor, an incredible new sunscreen that is unscented, dries clear, and comes in an ultra-lightweight container that still has 250+ uses per bottle. What’s more, it is made with ingredients that are safe for your skin and not damaging to the environment. An athletic redhead, Skyler experienced years of sunburns and concerns about ingredients, sustainability, and uncomfortable products before formulating the new sunscreen.

GGBA: Please tell us more about Ginger Armor.

Skyler Brady: Ginger Armor is a mineral-based sunscreen SPF 50+ and daily moisturizer, in one product, for sensitive skin. Its mission is to protect and nourish the skin while protecting users and the environment.

GGBA: What inspired you to create this product?

Skyler Brady: I wear sunscreen and moisturizers every day and wanted a better solution that was effective, healthy, and eco-friendly.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your business?

Skyler Brady: There are many characteristics that I admire and many people influence me every day to do the best I can.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Skyler Brady: I was a guest at an event and met some really passionate and focused people that were also down to earth and I felt like it would be a good group to be a part of. I’ve been a member for about a year. Although it’s been 2020, so I’m not sure if we should classify this as a single year or a decade!

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Skyler Brady: This opportunity to be spotlighted is really exciting and could help my business. I’m looking forward to being able to meet and network with GGBA members more in the future. So far there have been some really encouraging interactions, but they’ve been cut short by lockdown.

GGBA: You mentioned going to a GGBA event. Please share more.

Skyler Brady: I went to 1 event last year as a guest and have met some members outside of the events. They have benefited my business and I would recommend them to others.

GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Skyler Brady: Believe in your product or service. Revise it and improve it. Do 1 thing every day to make your dream come true. Slow and steady wins the race.

For more information and to purchase Ginger Armor, go to https://gingerarmor.com/

GGBA Calendar

Thursday, July 15

Inclusive Government Procurement: Fostering LGBT Business Certification in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC)

Noon–3 pm via Zoom

For more information email Evelyn Cermeño: evelynce@iadb.org

https://tinyurl.com/wuv8urhm

Wednesday, August 4

StartOut – Upgrading the Inner World of the Entrepreneur After Burnout

4 pm–5:30 pm online

Burnout doesn’t only occur when things aren’t going well. Many entrepreneurs running very successful businesses can be, and are, just as susceptible to burnout. Learn from coaches on how to build a blueprint for your personal and professional successin thefirst event of this 4-part Wellness Series led by professional development and transformation coach Anthony Catalino and Jem Millett.

https://tinyurl.com/pmasn5tf

Friday, September 3

2021 Twitter Supplier Inclusion & Diversity Events: Twitter 101: The Basics

Starts 9 am online

What is a Tweet? What is Twitter? Why Why Why?? Have you asked these questions? Then this is the event for you. We will review the basics, including how and why to get started.

Meeting link will be provided to those registered 48 hours in advance.

https://tinyurl.com/4zpb2yyy

Wednesday, September 22

GGBA New Member Orientation

12:30 pm–1:15 pm via Zoom

Whether you’re a brand-new member or a seasoned networker, you may attend this event!

This session will help you:

learn more about the history of the GGBA;

introduce you to new members in your cohort;

learn simple ways to get involved to grow your business and relationships.

https://tinyurl.com/6kb8h5j

