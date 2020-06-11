Marches and Protests Give Me Hope

By Supervisor Rafael Mandelman–

The last couple of weeks have been hard. As if the pandemic’s grinding and sometimes tragic disruptions of our lives were not enough, the shocking murder of George Floyd landed like a match on a country ready to ignite. At the same time, the collective welling up of outrage and revulsion—and the insistence of people across the nation on gathering together to mourn victims of police violence, protest anti-black violence in all its forms, and demand change—has been beautiful to behold (even if a bit worrying from a public health perspective).

Millions of people have taken to the streets across America, and indeed across the globe, to march for justice not just for George Floyd, but also for Breonna Taylor, Sean Monterrosa, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Mario Woods, Oscar Grant, and far, far too many other victims of police violence.

Last Monday, I joined Mayor Breed, Supervisor Walton, and African-American faith leaders for a kneel-in in front of City Hall. On Wednesday, I was awed by the tens of thousands of people who convened in front of Mission High at a protest organized by black and brown San Francisco youth. On Friday, my office assisted an amazing march, speak out, and dance party organized by and for queer people of color to honor victims of police violence and to celebrate the strength of our queer POC community. And on Saturday, I was delighted to see Noe Valley making itself heard, as hundreds of neighbors marched Sanchez Street chanting “black lives matter.”

These are, of course, just a few of the actions that have taken place just in San Francisco. It can be a challenge to remain positive during troubled times—and these times are certainly troubled—but these marches and protests give me hope that people of good will can make the world a better place and will not be silenced.

Rafael Mandelman, a former “San Francisco Bay Times” columnist, serves on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors representing District 8 and is a member of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee. He previously served on the City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, was a President of the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club, and has held numerous other city and statewide positions.

