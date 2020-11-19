On a Road Trip to Sonoma with Kamala Harris

By Derek Barnes–

I first met Kamala Harris when she was campaigning to become San Francisco’s district attorney at a friend’s fundraiser event for her. After a successful election, one of many firsts, our paths would soon meet again on a coordinated ride-along to Sonoma about 15 years ago. The two of us ventured north on a two-hour journey to visit friends for the weekend. She drove, naturally, and on our trek we learned a lot about each other.

On that drive, I was particularly struck by her curiosity, wit, passion, and focus. We talked about the flaws in criminal justice, reforming systems of incarceration, and so many other things that burden our communities—years before any of these topics were making big headlines. Ted and I have enjoyed her company and insight over the years. (Editor’s note: Ted Hiscox is Derek’s partner.)

A progressive prosecutor seems to be an oxymoron, and many still find it hard to unpack when describing Kamala’s positions and record. People that have worked for her, those she has coached and mentored, and even her legal opposition all describe her as fair, principled, and intrepid. She brings innovative thinking and transformative action to the demanding roles she’s held.

She’s a powerhouse and the real deal. Ted and I couldn’t be more thrilled to know her and to support her journey from San Francisco to Sacramento and California to Washington. Her winning campaign track record speaks for itself, and we always knew she would be on the winning ticket—whatever that composition ended up being.

Those who know her are breathing great sighs of relief. Both Joe and Kamala are what this country needs to pull us back from the point of no return. We’ve seen the bar of American democracy and exceptionalism be systematically lowered over the last four years. We are so proud to know Kamala and even more so as the nation’s first Madam Vice President … finally.

