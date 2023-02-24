$1.5 Million in New Grants Will Support LGBTQ+-Owned and Allied Restaurants

America’s LGBTQ+-owned restaurants and bars serving food will once again find a vital lifeline this year stemming from the ongoing partnership formed by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the business voice of the LGBTQ+ community and certifying body for LGBTQ+-owned businesses nationwide, and Grubhub, a leading U.S. food- ordering and delivery marketplace.

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce recently opened applications for the NGLCC Community Impact Grant Program, a program made possible by a grant from the Grubhub Community Fund. The grants are expected to range from $10,000 to $25,000 and funds can be used for things like updating security and security protocols, updating/purchasing new equipment, community involvement, marketing, and PR services, updating digital/e-commerce presence, purchasing product, staff training programs, employee pay and/or staff incentivized wages, COVID-19 recovery, and maintenance/updating of current infrastructure.

“We often say at NGLCC that if you can buy it, an LGBTQ+-owned business can supply it,” said NGLCC Co-Founder & President Justin Nelson. “That is especially true of the LGBTQ+-owned restaurants and establishments across America who kept our communities and first responders fed throughout the pandemic and have been so active in the recovery. We’re proud to again partner with Grubhub, with the support from the Grubhub Community Fund, in offering grants to support businesses throughout the nation this round with an even wider scope of opportunities for grant utilization to help them succeed.”

“NGLCC has been an incredible partner to Grubhub, and it was a no-brainer to renew this program which has supported so many LGBTQ+-owned businesses across the country,” said Dave Tovar, Grubhub’s senior vice president of Communications and Government Relations. “We’ve heard so many stories of how independent restaurants have used these grants to do

amazing things for their business and in their communities, and I’m excited to see what new and exciting things come out of the next group of grant recipients.”

“To say that the restaurant community has been hit hard with the pandemic is an understatement,” said GGBA President Tony Archuleta-Perkins. “We are extremely grateful to partner with both GrubHub and the NGLCC so we can promote such an amazing grant program to our local restauranteurs. The GGBA has decades of experience being able to help national organizations and partners drive home their local impact. 2023 is no different, we are proud to launch this grant and get the word our now, so on March 15 our local restaurateurs can apply for this grant.”

Once again, under the innovative grant program, the NGLCC has set a goal to allocate 30 percent of the funds to businesses owned by people of color and transgender and gender expansive (TGX) individuals. Through March 2023, NGLCC will roll the grant program out regionally. Applications have already opened in other parts of the country and will do so for businesses in the West Coast region on March 15, 2023. Restaurants wishing to learn more about applying for grants should visit: https://tinyurl.com/2cm2pzsu

Golden Gate Business Association

Published on February 23, 2023