10th Anniversary of the Amateur Music Network

David Landis (The Gay Gourmet at the San Francisco Bay Times) and husband Sean Dowdall on April 23, 2026, hosted a 10th anniversary fundraiser party for the Amateur Music Network. It was held at The Academy SF. Headed by the indomitable Lolly Lewis, the network matches amateur musicians with professionals so they can learn more and engage more with music. At this gala fundraiser, jazz singer Candace Johnson, opera/symphony star Nick Phan, and Broadway favorite Karen Mason performed for around 70 people. The event raised more than $ 37,000.

https://amateurmusic.org/

(L-R): Host David Landis, Jackie Bergman, Ross Uchimura, John Cronin, and Michael Williams at the 10th Anniversary of the Amateur Music Network on April 23, 2026, at The Academy SF.

PHOTO BY SEAN DOWDALL

David Landis and Corty Fengler, who is the Board President of the Amateur Music Network

PHOTO BY SEAN DOWDALL

Jazz singer Candace Johnson performed excerpts from George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess at the 10th Anniversary of the Amateur Music Network.

PHOTO BY SEAN DOWDALL

Published on May 7, 2026