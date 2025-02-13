14th Annual Two-Spirit Powwow

Photos by Rink

Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits (BAAITS) held their 14th annual Two-Spirit Powwow on February 1, 2025, at Fort Mason Center’s Festival Pavilion. The always powerful and uplifting Grand Entry took place at 1 pm, with participants arriving from all over the nation. The powwow was the memorable finale of a series of events that included a Welcome Dinner, Two-Spirits & Indigiqueers in Ceremonial Spaces, a potluck, drumming contest, and much more.

The co-chairs of the powwow, Tzapotl and Cody, shared, in part, “Returning back to the prayer in which the powwow was formed, we strongly believed in the vision of the original founders and the changing times of 2025. We understand and feel the turmoil of the political world deeply, and also recognize that this is nothing new for Two Spirit and indigiqueer people. As always, we will rely on one another in love and resilience.”

They added, “This powwow has been an incredibly powerful web of networks and community, continuing to branch out with the great efforts of the powwow committee; we thank them all for their energy, knowledge, and hard work. Thank you for all of your beautiful energy, to our incredible committee and all our supporting relations and community. Until next year!”

The 2025 powwow was livestreamed and archived. Watch it here: https://bit.ly/40VA1OE for more information: https://www.baaits.org













Published on February 13, 2025