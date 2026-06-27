1970s–1980s LGBTQ+ Radio Show Hosted by Randy Alfred Airing Again

The Gay Life, a popular radio program hosted by San Francisco Bay Times Founding News Editor Randy Alfred, aired on commercial rock and roll station KSAN in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Alfred was working with the Bay Times then, and KSAN was an advertiser. The program explored pivotal moments in San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ history, such as the rise of Harvey Milk and the early days of what would later be called HIV/AIDS.

Now, KALW Public Media in collaboration with Alfred and the GLBT Historical Society is re-airing the program as part of a special 12-episode series. Revisiting The Gay Life premiered on June 18 and will run every Thursday at 6 pm through September 10. The episodes are also archived at

https://www.kalw.org/

Celebrating Pride 2026

Published on June 25, 2026