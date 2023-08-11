2023 Transgender History Month Events

By Joanie Juster–

Transgender History Month has been celebrated throughout August in San Francisco since 2021, when Mayor London Breed signed a mayoral proclamation officially recognizing August as a commemorative month to honor the history and contributions of transgender people in San Francisco and around the world. August was chosen as the month to commemorate transgender pioneers and trailblazers in recognition of the historical importance of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot of August 1966, when trans women of color and drag queens led a riot against police harassment in Compton’s Cafeteria at 101 Taylor Street in the Tenderloin district. As the history of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot has become more widely known, it has been recognized as a turning point in the way trans and queer people are viewed in San Francisco, and as the beginning of their political power.

The Transgender District kicked off this year’s Transgender History Month with a flag raising at the Mayor’s Office on August 2, and with a showcase of transgender and nonbinary classical artists, Expansive, on August 3. Also, in the wake of the departure of Founder and Executive Director Aria Sa’id in early August, the District has announced the naming of Breonna McCree and Carlo Gomez Arteaga as their new Co-Executive Directors.

“Both McCree and Arteaga hold extensive experience in transgender human rights activism, as well as deep roots in community organizing in the Tenderloin and San Francisco, respectively,” said District Board Chair Diamond Collier. “As the district nears its seven-year anniversary, we’re excited to see both of them work together and [with] the organization’s staff to advance our continued mission of creating spaces for and by trans people that foster economic and cultural empowerment for our community.”

August 24 – Name & Gender Change Clinic

The Transgender Cultural District is hosting their Name & Gender Change Clinics again on August 24 and September 28, from 6:30 to 9 pm, at the Transgender District Office at 1067 Market Street, San Francisco. Members of the Transgender Clinic will be available in the office to help fill out the needed documents and give some direction on the next steps for name and gender change. https://tinyurl.com/TTDchange

August 26 – Compton’s Cafeteria Riot Celebration at Aunt Charlie’s Lounge

The Riot will be commemorated, keeping in mind that the historic site of Compton’s is currently operated as a halfway house by a private prison corporation. Projection activist Alan Marling will shine messages on the Turk & Taylor building, envisioning ways to reimagine a more just future for the historic site. After, stay for The Hot Boxxx Girls drag show at 10 pm ($5 cover). The Riot Celebration is free of charge; RSVP by emailing info@turkxtaylor.com

August 27 – Riot Party 2023, hosted by The Transgender District

This will be a free party featuring Peaches Christ, Helixr, Kipper Snacks, Melanie Sparks, Mia Munro, Papi Churro, Per Sia, and DJ Kkingboo, at Kapwa Gardens, 12 pm–5 pm. https://www.riotpartysf.com/

Published on August 10, 2023