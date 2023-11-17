2024 Australian Firefighters Calendars

Produced annually since 1993, the Australian Firefighters Calendar is available for 2024 in specialized versions, including the Cat Calendar, Dog Calendar, Horse Calendar, Mixed Animal & Firefighter Calendar, and more. Since its inception, the project has raised $3,450,000 to support animal rescue and other services.

In addition to the featured animals, the calendars contain photos of

Australian and guest international firefighters from the Metropolitan,

Aviation, Armed Services, and Rural Fire Services. http://www.australianfirefighterscaalendar.com







Published on November 16, 2023