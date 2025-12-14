2025 Hanukkah Block Party in Berkeley

Saul’s Restaurant and Delicatessen in Berkeley is always one of the most festive places to celebrate Hanukkah in the Bay Area. Each year, Saul’s presents a Hanukkah Block Party, featuring the famous “Latke Tent” where homemade sufganiyot (donuts) are also prepared and served.

2025 Hanukkah Block Party at Saul’s in Berkeley

The Castro Menorah Lighting will take place on December 15. JCCSF has a calendar of other Bay Area Hanukkah events. And, after feasting at Saul’s, check out the great selection of Hanukkah items at Rockridge Market Hall in Oakland.

Rockridge Market Hall Hanukkah display

This year, Hanukkah officially begins on the evening of December 14 and ends on December 22. We wish you a season of light, love, and joy!