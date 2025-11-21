2025 International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference to Take Place in Washington, D.C.

Over 700 LGBTQ+ elected officials, leaders, and advocates from across the world will be at the 2025 International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., from December 4–6 at the JW Marriott. Speakers from California will include Evan Low, the President and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute; San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria; City of West Hollywood Mayor Chelsea Byers; Brian Maloney, the Senior Director of External Affairs for Genentech; California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara; and others. The opening keynote will be presented by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.
The conference not only offers incredible networking with some of the world’s top LGBTQ+ leaders, but also valuable information on how to run for office as a member of the community. For example, there will be a free one-day Candidate & Campaign 101 Training to cover the basics of campaigning, messaging, fundraising, and much more. The LGBTQ+ Victory Institute is the only global organization to exclusively provide trainings for LGBTQ+ individuals looking to run for public office and they invite all those who are interested to join the program to engage, inform, and excite our community to increase LGBTQ+ representation on the ballot.
Published on November 20, 2025
