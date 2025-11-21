2025 International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference to Take Place in Washington, D.C.

Over 700 LGBTQ+ elected officials, leaders, and advocates from across the world will be at the 2025 International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., from December 4–6 at the JW Marriott. Speakers from California will include Evan Low, the President and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute; San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria; City of West Hollywood Mayor Chelsea Byers; Brian Maloney, the Senior Director of External Affairs for Genentech; California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara; and others. The opening keynote will be presented by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey

The conference not only offers incredible networking with some of the world’s top LGBTQ+ leaders, but also valuable information on how to run for office as a member of the community. For example, there will be a free one-day Candidate & Campaign 101 Training to cover the basics of campaigning, messaging, fundraising, and much more. The LGBTQ+ Victory Institute is the only global organization to exclusively provide trainings for LGBTQ+ individuals looking to run for public office and they invite all those who are interested to join the program to engage, inform, and excite our community to increase LGBTQ+ representation on the ballot.

Published on November 20, 2025