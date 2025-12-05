2025 Light in the Grove

The annual Light in the Grove fundraiser for the National AIDS Memorial took place on November 30, 2025, at the National AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park. This breathtaking community experience, recognized as one of the Bay Area’s best LGBTQ+ fundraising events, always includes a stroll through the magically lit grove, imaginative artistic features, dance and musical performances, a candlelight reflection at the Circle of Friends, moving displays of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, inspirational reflections, and multiple food and drink stations.

Returning to emcee the event was the always brilliant Sister Roma. This year’s Lifetime of Commitment Award was presented to writer, speaker, and community leader Race Bannon. For over four decades, Bannon has been a leading voice in LGBTQ+ health, kink-positive activism, and HIV/AIDS education. His work has helped shape more inclusive conversations about wellness, identity, and human connection—making an indelible impact on generations of advocates.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was a surprise guest. She spoke movingly about her support for those with HIV/AIDS, as well as her outrage at the White House (she refused to say the president’s name) for not officially observing and acknowledging World AIDS Day.

Numerous members of the San Francisco Bay Times team attended the event, and this publication is proud to be a longstanding media sponsor of Light in the Grove.









World AIDS Day

Published on December 4, 2025