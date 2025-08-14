2025 Transgender Flag Raising at San Francisco City Hall

August is Transgender History Month, and to mark the observance, the trans flag was raised at San Francisco City Hall during a ceremony on Thursday, August 1, 2025.

The team at the SF Office of Transgender Initiatives shared, “San Francisco’s 5th annual Transgender History Month has officially commenced! The flag raising ceremony at City Hall included a moving performance by renowned opera singer Lucia Lucas and powerful remarks from Mayor Daniel Lurie, Transgender District Co-Executive Directors Breonna McCree and Carlo Arteaga Gomez, Trans History Month founder Jupiter Peraza, Immigrants Rights Commissioner Jessy Ruiz, and Parivar Bay Area founder Anjali Rimi.”

They added, “This year’s honorees, Jenna Rapues and Peaches Banks, were presented with Certificates of Honor in recognition of their contributions to the community and their years of service to the City and County of San Francisco. Amidst ongoing attacks on the trans community, [the] event served as a statement that San Francisco remains steadfast in honoring our city’s history and the legacy of trans activism and leadership that has made the city what it is today. Happy Transgender History Month, San Francisco!”





The Transgender District, which provided the photos from the flag raising ceremony, also included other images shown here from Transgender History Month events that have happened so far in San Francisco.

SF Office of Transgender Initiatives

https://bit.ly/4ft13DQ

The Transgender District

https://transgenderdistrictsf.com/

Transgender History Month

Published on August 14, 2025