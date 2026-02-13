2027: A Real Cause for Celebration

I love history. As a boy in 1976, I sat in front of the TV with a cassette player recording Walter Cronkite’s Bicentennial Minutes. I had been anticipating a joyous celebration of our country’s Semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026.

As is made more embarrassingly clear with every tweet, however, the current president—legally elected in truth—is not up to nor interested in the unity, dignity, and gravitas this moment deserves. Therefore, I have decided to focus on another important anniversary: not the start of our fight for freedom, but rather its aspirational one for true equal justice under law.

In 2027, the United States will reach a quiet but profound milestone: 240 years since

the signing of the U.S. Constitution, the document that reshaped the nation’s future and laid the foundation for American democracy as we know it. That noble dream put to parchment has been having a rough go lately. Perhaps it’s time for a little historical review.

The Constitutional Timeline

The creation of the Constitution was not a single moment, but a deliberate process that unfolded over several critical years:

May–September 1787: Delegates convened at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, originally tasked with revising the Articles of Confederation.

September 17, 1787: The U.S. Constitution was signed, establishing a new framework for federal government based on separation of powers, checks and balances, and popular sovereignty.

June 21, 1788: Ratification was achieved when New Hampshire became the ninth state to approve the Constitution, meeting the threshold required for it to take effect.

March 4, 1789: The Constitution officially went into force, marking the beginning of the federal government under its new structure.

December 15, 1791: The Bill of Rights (the first ten amendments) was ratified, safeguarding fundamental liberties such as freedom of speech, religion, and due process.

The Birth of the American Presidency

Alongside the Constitution emerged a brand-new institution: the presidency.

April 30, 1789: In New York City, George Washington was inaugurated as the first President of the United States.

1789–1797: Washington served two terms, establishing enduring precedents: the Cabinet, civilian control of the military, judicial independence, and the peaceful transfer of power.

Why 2027 Matters

While the nation rightly commemorates 2026 as the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, 2027 marks something equally vital, if not more so: 240 years since Americans committed to governing themselves under the rule of law rather than the tyranny of individuals.

The Constitution’s endurance is not accidental. It survives, if not at the moment thrives, because it balances stability with adaptability. It’s a framework strong enough to have guided us for 239 years, and, if we recommit to it, will be able to outlast the current president and his consciously cruel regime.

The United States of America was birthed during the Age of Enlightenment, albeit an “Enlightenment” that confined millions of humans to chains and servitude. We didn’t always “get it right.” But, as we approach the anniversary of our often-stilted attempts at a more perfect union, let us concentrate on fulfilling—and expanding—the inalienable rights of our Constitution. That—especially if this year’s midterms give us hope for such a fulfillment—will be worth bunting and fireworks galore.

David Eugene Perry is an award-winning author and longtime communications strategist. Originally from the Commonwealth of Virginia, he cherishes his state’s motto and flag: Sic Semper Tyrannis/This Always to Tyranny, with a despot and his fallen crown under the feet of the Roman Goddess of Virtue.

Published on February 12, 2026