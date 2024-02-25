20th Anniversary of the Winter of Love at San Francisco City Hall

Mayor London Breed joined city officials, LGBTQ community leaders, and

advocates on Wednesday, February 14, to celebrate San Francisco’s 20th

Anniversary of the Winter of Love. The historic milestone originally took

place in 2004, from February 12–March 12, when then Mayor Gavin Newsom directed city officials to begin issuing same-sex marriage licenses.

2024’s anniversary celebration at San Francisco City Hall on Valentine’s Day

welcomed nearly 200 couples who registered with the County Clerk’s Office

and were married on that memorable day. As part of the celebration, Mayor

Breed and other elected city officials led renewal vows and officiated marriages for couples throughout the day.

Among the couples who married were Jing Xin and Hui Zheng, who

acknowledged the significance of the occasion saying, “Love is love.” That

phrase has also been shared by marriage equality activists and San Francisco Bay Times columnists John Lewis and Stuart Gaffney, who renewed their vows during the Winter of Love 20th Anniversary event. Another local well-known couple who renewed their vows were San Francisco Pride’s Executive Director Suzanne Ford and her wife Beverly.

Published on February 24, 2024