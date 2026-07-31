40th AIDS Walk SF

AIDS Walk San Francisco 2026, held on July 19 in Golden Gate Park, marked 40 years of community action in the fight against HIV/AIDS, continuing its legacy as one of Northern California’s largest and most visible fundraising events. Building on decades of grassroots momentum that has raised more than $100 million overall for Bay Area organizations, the annual event this year has raised over $815,000 so far.

The event’s enduring success rests on the dedication of longtime champions like volunteer leader Joanie Juster, who is also a San Francisco Bay Times columnist, and opening ceremony emcee Dan Ashley. Juster has been deeply involved with the event since 1988, and consistently ranks among its top individual fundraisers year after year. This year, she has raised at least $12,516!

Joanie took this footage while helping with the walk: