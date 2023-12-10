45th Harvey Milk and George Moscone Vigil and Candlelight Walk

PHOTO BY SISTER ROMA

On Monday, November 27, LGBTQ community leaders, activists, and allies gathered in the Castro to observe the 45th Anniversary of the deaths of San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone.

Organized by the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club, the event is held annually, starting at Harvey Milk Plaza and concluding with a candlelight walk.

BETTY L. SULLIVAN/SCREENSHOT

This year, the vigil acknowledged the 45th Anniversary of the first public performance of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, when members of the newly formed choral group joined with those who had gathered from throughout the Bay Area at San Francisco City Hall following a candlelight march to there from the intersection of Market and Castro Streets. The chorus performed Mendelssohn’s “The Lord, Our Refuge” at City Hall.

Additionally, the vigil commemorated the November 2022 shooting at ClubQ in Colorado Springs, CO, where five people were killed and more than 25 were injured in what prosecutors deemed a hate crime.



Speakers included activist Cleve Jones, former supervisor Carol Ruth Silver who served with Milk, Milk’s colleague Gwen Craig, State Senator Scott Wiener, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Harvey Milk Democratic Club’s Jeffrey Kwong, and others.



A walk to the site of Harvey Milk’s camera shop on Castro Street followed. The San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band also performed.



Watch on ABC7 News: https://tinyurl.com/39655ckb

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY LINDA LEE

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY LINDA LEE

