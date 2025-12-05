47th Annual Harvey Milk and George Moscone Memorial Vigil

Photos by Rink

The Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club on November 27, 2025, led the 47th Annual Harvey Milk and George Moscone Memorial Vigil. This year’s observance fell on Thanksgiving, yet several participants still gathered at Harvey Milk Plaza at 7 pm.

As the organizers shared: “We celebrate Milk’s living legacy by renewing his (and our) commitment to resistance, queer joy, and community care, organizing for a more just and accepting world, and building one another up despite the division promoted by our federal government.”

Ajai Duncan of the club was one of the speakers. Duncan said, in part, “Volunteer. Knock doors. Make calls. Show up at City Hall when they try to pass policies that harm our people. Protect our unhoused neighbors, because everyone deserves the right to housing. Stand with our immigrant neighbors. Stand firmly with our trans folks. And, most importantly, organize. This is our community. And, together, we will fight for it. Because, when we fight, we win.”

After the memorial, participants walked down Castro Street to what was once Milk’s camera shop, now Queer Arts Featured at 575 Castro Street.

For more about this year’s vigil and the history behind it, watch this KRON4 news report: https://bit.ly/3K1ENGc









Published on December 4, 2025