50501 Day of Action in San Francisco, April 19, 2025

Photos by Mike Kirschner

In cities nationwide, an estimated 1,665,000 protestors took to the streets in protest of the Trump administration on Saturday, April 19, 2025. “50501,” which was inspired by a Reddit meme, refers to 50 states, 50 protests, 1 day. This past Saturday was no exception, as images from across the nation, including from San Francisco, reveal.

In San Francisco, protestors rallied in the Civic Center, Union Square, Chinatown, and in front of the Tesla showroom on Van Ness Avenue. On Ocean Beach, a “human banner” spelled out on the sand: “Impeach + Remove.”

The organizers of the 50501 movement shared, “We, the American people, have banded together in the interest of a common goal; to end executive overreach and reject the authoritarian actions of the Trump Administration. We are not paid, or coerced into action. We are driven to act out of our own sense of what is right: decency, democracy, and civil liberty for all people.”

Another National Day of Action is being planned for May Day.

https://www.fiftyfifty.one/











The Growing Resistance

Published on April 24, 2024