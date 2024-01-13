A Call to Action

By Joanie Juster–

This Year’s Gifts

Last year, I reported that my Christmas gift to my nieces and nephews was to send a contribution in their name to a charity or cause they believed in. I was humbled and proud to see what they chose to support: social justice and environmental organizations, and tiny nonprofits that support the transgender and undocumented communities. It was eye-opening to see the breadth of their caring and compassion.

This year, their choices both broke and healed my heart. They each recognized the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, and each, independently, selected an organization that would help those who are suffering so greatly. I’m sharing the websites for each of them, plus one from my friend, activist Sophia Andary. The need is unfathomable. Please give what you can; these organizations are providing on-the-ground support. Whatever your politics, we cannot sit by while our fellow humans are in so much need. In addition to the smaller organizations listed here, larger organizations such as Doctors Without Borders, World Central Kitchen, Mercy Corps, and others can also use your help:

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) https://www.map.org.uk/

UNRWA https://www.unrwa.org/

Anera https://www.anera.org/

Baitulmaal https://baitulmaal.org/

Dear Pope Francis …

A gay friend who was a devout member of the Catholic church once mournfully admitted to me, “It seems that I love the church despite the fact that the church doesn’t love me.” This is an issue for so many people of faith who also identify as LGBTQ+: they love their church, even though church dogma doesn’t accept them fully and unconditionally.

So, it was a big deal when Pope Francis, often cited as among the most progressive popes in history, announced that priests would be allowed to bless same-sex unions. While this announcement was hailed as an historic shift in Vatican policy, it still falls far short of making the Catholic Church a place where LGBTQ+ Catholics can feel fully welcomed. The Pope’s declaration specifies that the sacrament of marriage is still reserved only for straight couples, and that the Church still considers sex within a same-sex relationship to be a sin.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone

PHOTO WIKIPEDIA

Nonetheless, many gay Catholics saw the Pope’s announcement as a step in the right direction, especially for an institution as rigid and slow to change as the Catholic Church. Every step forward is seen as something to be celebrated and encouraged.

It will come as a surprise to absolutely no one that, on the local level, San Francisco’s conservative Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone reacted negatively to the Pope’s announcement, along with a number of other U.S. bishops. But others across the U.S. supported the Pope. Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Suller, MSpS, of San Antonio, said, “[The declaration] is issued to ensure that all of God’s children know they are loved and accepted … . Those requesting such blessings seek God’s closeness, healing, and strength.”

The Catholic Church, like many other churches, still has a long way to go toward inclusion and healing. But this is a step.

It’s an Election Year, Register to Vote

While we’re all aware of what’s at stake in the general election in November 2024, don’t forget to vote in the primary election on March 5. Not only will we be voting for candidates for the general election, but there are important local measures on the ballot, as well. I’ll be writing more about these in upcoming issues, but in the meantime, make sure your registration is current and correct. Questions about your voter registration? Call 415-554-4375, or visit www.sfelections.org

Stock Up on Stamps Before January 21

Stock up now on stamps, because as of January 21, the USPS plans to increase the price of Forever stamps from 66¢ to 68¢, and postcards from 51¢ to 53¢. Why do I mention this? First, of course, you should write letters and postcards to your friends and family; it’s a nice thing to do. But 2024 is an important election year, and data shows that handwritten letters from volunteers have a powerful positive effect on voters.

Since 2017, volunteers for nonprofit Vote Forward have sent over 31.4 million letters to prospective voters. They consistently run randomized control trials to be able to measure the impact of these letters, with the data showing the positive impact on voter turnout and election results. To help with the elections by writing letters and postcards, go to https://votefwd.org/

Submission Deadline 1/14 for Queer Women of Color Film Festival

Since 2003, the Queer Women of Color Media Arts Project (QUOCMAP) has presented an annual festival of groundbreaking films by and about queer women of color. The films they present tell stories and address vital social justice issues that concern multiple communities that often get overlooked. They have now announced that they are inviting film submissions for their 20th annual Queer Women of Color Film Festival, to be held June 14–16, 2024. The deadline to submit is Sunday, January 14. For guidelines and submission form: http://tinyurl.com/quoc24

LGBTQ+ Cancer Well-Being Study

A cancer diagnosis is hard on the patient, but also hard on their caregivers. It can be even more challenging for LGBTQ+ individuals, who may face additional stressors specific to their situation due to lack of appropriate resources or support. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is hosting a research study to better understand the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ cancer patients and caregivers, in order to better support their overall well-being. They are seeking both patients and care partners to take part in this research study, which will take place fully online with completion of daily surveys. All participants will be compensated. For more information, email starlab@uab.edu

How to Raise Money (Not)

Working with a lot of nonprofits and causes, both as staff and as a volunteer, I’m often tasked with raising money. Writing effective fundraising emails and letters is part of the job. And I’ve gotten used to the barrage of fundraising emails each Giving Tuesday, and at the end of the year. I get it: it’s what we all have to do to keep the lights on so we can fulfill our missions. But at the end of last year, one of the nonprofits I have supported took it to a whole new level: In the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, they sent eighteen fundraising emails in 36 hours! By the end, they were downright pathetic, coming every hour on the hour.

Needless to say, I don’t support them anymore. If they can’t come up with a better fundraising plan than spamming their supporters, they need to rethink their business model.

Mask Up, and Wash Your Hands

We all got a bit cocky for a while, leaving our masks at home and mingling with friends and families. But here’s the reality: COVID-19 is back with a vengeance. I can’t open Facebook or my messages these days without seeing many friends quarantined at home with the new variant of COVID.

When I talked to my pulmonologist about it, he told me that the vast majority of his patients didn’t get infected on planes or buses, but by letting down their guard at intimate gatherings with friends and family. So please, be careful. Wear your mask. Stay home from work if you feel sick. Remember to wash your hands frequently. Public health is a responsibility we all share. Let’s take care of each other in the new year.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

New Year, New Hope, New Challenges

Published on January 11, 2024