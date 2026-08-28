A Late Summer Road Trip to V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena

By Donna Sachet—

Set aside whatever preconceptions you have about wine tasting north of San Francisco. We’ve got a surprise for you! We spent a leisurely Tuesday in Napa at V. Sattui Winery and can’t say enough about how pleasant, unpretentious, and satisfying it was. We left San Francisco around noon, dressed for a warm weather mini-vacation, with Don Berger behind the wheel and Peanut cuddled in our lap.

The drive up there alone is part of the rejuvenating experience, as bustling highways give way to open vistas, rolling hills, and sprawling vineyards under a sparkling clear sky. As we neared our destination, various businesses with familiar names, like Mondavi, Nickel & Nickel, and Opus One, began to pop up, eventually leading to a charming collection of brick buildings, cooling fountains, and spacious lawns that is V. Sattui Winery.





President Thomas Davies offered us a warm welcome and started our tour with gems from their decades of history, starting with Vittorio Sattui who came first to North Beach in San Francisco in 1885 and then up to Napa with a dream of creating “Napa d’Italia.” After the crippling impact of Prohibition, a descendant of Vittorio proudly revived the family winery.

Black and white vintage photos guided us down a hallway behind the scenes to witness actual bottling of wine from the recent harvest. As a longtime devotee of history, we loved this stroll down memory lane and that very special glimpse of the creative process of today. The brick structures, built to reflect their history, have been updated periodically to encompass wooden balconies, shaded picnic areas, and the main tasting and shopping area, The Mercato Del Gusto.

Resembling a country barn with wide wooden doors, high ceilings, and long aisles of temptation, the Mercato exceeded all expectations with a huge selection of meats, cheeses, fresh-made sandwiches, and liquid refreshments, all of which make for a delightful picnic luncheon to be enjoyed under the olive tree covered, picnic table strewn lawn. Even on a Tuesday, a bustling crowd of all ages shopped vigorously, tasted wine enthusiastically, and eventually shared lunch in the sunny outdoors.

We settled in at one of the long marble bars with high stools as our wine tasting began. A very knowledgeable member of their team guided us through a flight of wines and a tray of delectable bites of meat, cheese, and vegetables. We’ll leave the descriptions of the various wines offered to the more wine-savvy among you, but, suffice it to say, we sampled four wonderful wines from the extensive variety produced here and will be sure to add this label to our personal wine cellar.

V. Sattui wines are only available here at their headquarters and online, not in any store, creating a very special customer following with personal service. As we were finishing our tasting, we asked Thomas to tell us which of the many selections was his personal favorite and he had trouble choosing among what he lovingly called his children. His pride in what he does was immensely evident. In addition to the three bars for tasting inside, we were shown a sun-drenched outside area with tables and chairs for a different kind of experience.

What initially seemed like a relaxed visit ended much too soon and we retraced our steps back to the welcoming entrance and our waiting car. Having participated in a variety of wine tastings in Napa and Sonoma, we came away with several refreshing memories. First, the atmosphere is low-key, unpretentious, and welcoming, from the winding pathways lined with bubbling fountains to the bustling Mercato filled with a diverse variety of shoppers and wine tasters to the idyllic picnic area scattered with romantic couples, family groups, and other visitors all enjoying a unique Napa afternoon. Second, everyone we met reflected such pride in what they were doing, bringing a quality product and a unique experience to hundreds of visitors each day. And, third, this quick visit gave us such a break from San Francisco, slowing down our pace, opening us up to the sunny outdoors, and learning so much about a successful historic business.

Our loyal readers know how much we love San Francisco and all it has to offer, but never forget how close a completely different and satisfying experience can be, north of the urban excitement, nestled in charming Napa. We cannot recommend V. Sattui Winery strongly enough. Make plans to visit soon!









V. Sattui Winery

1111 White Lane (@ Highway 29)

St. Helena

https://www.vsattui.com/

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Out in Wine Country

Published on August 27, 2026