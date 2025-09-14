A List of All Out LGBTQ+ WNBA Players

San Francisco Bay Times columnist and playwright Jewelle Gomez recently overheard a woman at a Valkyries game say to a Chase Center worker as she descended to her seat at a game, “Wow! Looks like I’m in the lesbian section.” He responded, smiling: “It’s all the lesbian section tonight!”

Queer culture is a significant and embraced part of the WNBA identity, with a high percentage of players being openly LGBTQ+ and the league serving as a leader in LGBTQ+ inclusion in professional sports. This culture extends to widespread fan engagement and support, a higher profile presence of queer media coverage, and a league history that moved from overlooking, to eventually embracing, its LGBTQ+ community and fans.

Shift From Exclusion

In the WNBA’s early years, the league actively marketed to a heterosexual audience and pressured players to hide their identities. A turning point occurred in around 2014 when the league adopted a Pride platform that recognized the importance of its long-standing LGBTQ+ fanbase.

Now, the WNBA is at the forefront in the sports world of promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion, with many players—such as Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman—using their platforms to advocate for social justice and equality. The rise of popular women’s sports bars, such as Rikki’s in the Castro, is also helping to fuel the shift.

Some studies and other media reports estimate that approximately 38% of players in the WNBA are lesbian or LGBTQ+. Not all players are out, though.

Tiffany Hayes

Kate Martin

Cecilia Zandalasini

At Least Three of the Golden State Valkyries Are Openly Queer

There are at least three out LGBTQ+ Valkyries players:

Tiffany Hayes: Openly lesbian, Hayes has been featured in other lists of gay WNBA players and has participated in events highlighting lesbian athletes and representation. She also has used the “representation matters” and “lesbian love” hashtags in social media posts.

Kate Martin: Prior to being drafted by the Valkyries, Martin came out via social media by going public about her relationship with Claire Gransee. Both attended the University of Iowa. Gransee has been spotted supporting Martin at games.

Cecilia Zandalasini: According to Autostraddle, Zandalasini has a “hot Italian girlfriend, Sara Barbieri.”

Other Out LGBTQ+ WNBA Players

According to the Who’s Gay in the WNBA Report published at Write Through the Night and echoed by Autostraddle, the following players in the WNBA are out LGBTQ+ community members:

Las Vegas Aces

Kierstan Bell

Chelsea Gray

Jewell Loyd

Nalyssa Smith

Atlanta Dream

Jordin Canada

Brittney Griner

Indiana Fever

Sydney Colson|

Natasha Howard

New York Liberty

Natasha Cloud

Isabelle Harrison

Marine Johannes

Jonquel Jones

Jaylyn Sherrod

Breanna Stewart

Minnesota Lynx

Natisha Hiedeman

Kayla McBride

Courtney Williams

Phoenix Mercury

DeWanna Bonner

Kahleah Copper

Natasha Mack

Alyssa Thomas

Sevgi Uzun

Sami Whitcomb

Washington Mystics

Shakira Austin

Stefanie Dolson

Emily Engstler

Sug Sutton

Brittney Sykes

Chicago Sky

Courtney Vandersloot

Maddy Westbeld

Los Angeles Sparks

Julie Allemand

Emma Cannon

Seattle Storm

Jordan Horston

Erica Wheeler

Gabby Williams

Connecticut Sun

Saniya Rivers

Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers

Dijonai Carrington

Tyasha Harris

Liatu King

Arike Ogunbowale

Out LGBTQ+ Players in the NBA

Whenever successful individuals in sports and other fields are identified as LGBTQ+, someone inevitably comments that such information is insignificant. But Tiffany Hayes and others remind that “representation matters.” It validates and supports LGBTQ+ individuals by showing them they are not alone while also reducing stigma and increasing acceptance among the broader population. It especially helps LGBTQ+ youth see paths to fulfilling lives by boosting their self-esteem and fostering a sense of belonging and normalcy. WNBA players like the Valkyries are role models, giving them an even more powerful platform.

As for the number of out LGBTQ+ players in the NBA, there are zero. Many sports analysts, other players, fans, and more have indicated that there are, however, queer players in the NBA. Even if that is true, there is still likely tremendous fear among these NBA players about what impact coming out would have on their careers, including endorsements. There is additionally pressure to conform, along with societal perceptions about NBA players that help to explain why there are no actively playing, publicly out gay men in the NBA as of this writing.

Jason Collins was the first active NBA player to come out as gay in 2013. No other active player has followed suit since then, and that was a decade plus ago. (The good news about Collins is that he married his longtime partner, film producer Brunson Green, in May of this year. Collins now is a public speaker and an NBA Cares Ambassador. He helps spread awareness and promotes inclusivity in sports and beyond.)

Whether you hope to satisfy your Sapphic Thirst, as some influencers like to say, or are an enthusiastic ally, we hope that you will cheer on the out LGBTQ+ WNBA players, all of the Valkyries, your other favorite teams, and the overall efforts toward greater queer inclusion in all sports.

Published on September 11, 2025