    A List of All Out LGBTQ+ WNBA Players

    San Francisco Bay Times columnist and playwright Jewelle Gomez recently overheard a woman at a Valkyries game say to a Chase Center worker as she descended to her seat at a game, “Wow! Looks like I’m in the lesbian section.” He responded, smiling: “It’s all the lesbian section tonight!”

    Queer culture is a significant and embraced part of the WNBA identity, with a high percentage of players being openly LGBTQ+ and the league serving as a leader in LGBTQ+ inclusion in professional sports. This culture extends to widespread fan engagement and support, a higher profile presence of queer media coverage, and a league history that moved from overlooking, to eventually embracing, its LGBTQ+ community and fans. 

    Shift From Exclusion

    In the WNBA’s early years, the league actively marketed to a heterosexual audience and pressured players to hide their identities. A turning point occurred in around 2014 when the league adopted a Pride platform that recognized the importance of its long-standing LGBTQ+ fanbase.

    Now, the WNBA is at the forefront in the sports world of promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion, with many players—such as Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman—using their platforms to advocate for social justice and equality. The rise of popular women’s sports bars, such as Rikki’s in the Castro, is also helping to fuel the shift.

    Some studies and other media reports estimate that approximately 38% of players in the WNBA are lesbian or LGBTQ+. Not all players are out, though.

    • Tiffany Hayes
    • Kate Martin
    • Cecilia Zandalasini

    At Least Three of the Golden State Valkyries Are Openly Queer

    There are at least three out LGBTQ+ Valkyries players:

    Tiffany Hayes: Openly lesbian, Hayes has been featured in other lists of gay WNBA players and has participated in events highlighting lesbian athletes and representation. She also has used the “representation matters” and “lesbian love” hashtags in social media posts.

    Kate Martin: Prior to being drafted by the Valkyries, Martin came out via social media by going public about her relationship with Claire Gransee. Both attended the University of Iowa. Gransee has been spotted supporting Martin at games.

    Cecilia Zandalasini: According to Autostraddle, Zandalasini has a “hot Italian girlfriend, Sara Barbieri.”

    Other Out LGBTQ+ WNBA Players

    According to the Who’s Gay in the WNBA Report published at Write Through the Night and echoed by Autostraddle, the following players in the WNBA are out LGBTQ+ community members:

    Las Vegas Aces

    Kierstan Bell
    Chelsea Gray
    Jewell Loyd
    Nalyssa Smith

    Atlanta Dream

    Jordin Canada
    Brittney Griner

    Indiana Fever

    Sydney Colson|
    Natasha Howard

    New York Liberty

    Natasha Cloud
    Isabelle Harrison
    Marine Johannes
    Jonquel Jones
    Jaylyn Sherrod
    Breanna Stewart

    Minnesota Lynx

    Natisha Hiedeman
    Kayla McBride
    Courtney Williams

    Phoenix Mercury

    DeWanna Bonner
    Kahleah Copper
    Natasha Mack
    Alyssa Thomas
    Sevgi Uzun
    Sami Whitcomb

    Washington Mystics

    Shakira Austin
    Stefanie Dolson
    Emily Engstler
    Sug Sutton
    Brittney Sykes

    Chicago Sky

    Courtney Vandersloot
    Maddy Westbeld

    Los Angeles Sparks

    Julie Allemand
    Emma Cannon

    Seattle Storm

    Jordan Horston
    Erica Wheeler
    Gabby Williams

    Connecticut Sun

    Saniya Rivers

    Dallas Wings

    Paige Bueckers
    Dijonai Carrington
    Tyasha Harris
    Liatu King
    Arike Ogunbowale

    Out LGBTQ+ Players in the NBA

    Whenever successful individuals in sports and other fields are identified as LGBTQ+, someone inevitably comments that such information is insignificant. But Tiffany Hayes and others remind that “representation matters.” It validates and supports LGBTQ+ individuals by showing them they are not alone while also reducing stigma and increasing acceptance among the broader population. It especially helps LGBTQ+ youth see paths to fulfilling lives by boosting their self-esteem and fostering a sense of belonging and normalcy. WNBA players like the Valkyries are role models, giving them an even more powerful platform.

    As for the number of out LGBTQ+ players in the NBA, there are zero. Many sports analysts, other players, fans, and more have indicated that there are, however, queer players in the NBA. Even if that is true, there is still likely tremendous fear among these NBA players about what impact coming out would have on their careers, including endorsements. There is additionally pressure to conform, along with societal perceptions about NBA players that help to explain why there are no actively playing, publicly out gay men in the NBA as of this writing.

    Jason Collins was the first active NBA player to come out as gay in 2013. No other active player has followed suit since then, and that was a decade plus ago. (The good news about Collins is that he married his longtime partner, film producer Brunson Green, in May of this year. Collins now is a public speaker and an NBA Cares Ambassador. He helps spread awareness and promotes inclusivity in sports and beyond.)

    Whether you hope to satisfy your Sapphic Thirst, as some influencers like to say, or are an enthusiastic ally, we hope that you will cheer on the out LGBTQ+ WNBA players, all of the Valkyries, your other favorite teams, and the overall efforts toward greater queer inclusion in all sports.

    Valkyries Post Season
    Published on September 11, 2025