‘A Place That Feels Like Coming Home’

Photos Courtesy of On Lok

By Grace Li –

For its participants, Openhouse + On Lok Community Services is more than a day center. It is the place where they feel safe, supported, and seen.

Over the past year, all of us at Openhouse + On Lok Community Day Services have taken time to deeply listen to LGBTQ+ seniors—to understand what people are feeling, what they are missing, and what they need to stay healthy, independent, and connected to the community they love.





When seniors open up, it becomes clear they are carrying more than they say aloud. Many are isolated, fearful of the future, and managing the challenges related to aging on their own.

Openhouse + On Lok Community Day Services was created to help LGBTQ+ older adults reconnect—with care, with support, with resources, and, most importantly, with one another. Since launching in 2021, the day center has been a place where LGBTQ+ elders can immediately feel seen, safe, and surrounded by their peers.

From the outside, the program may look like a bright, well-lit hub of services, training, and innovative programming—and it is.

But the heart and soul of the center is not our beautiful space, our state-of-the-art equipment, or even our services; it is the people who walk through its doors each day. The program continues to grow into a reflection of the seniors themselves, as it was intended to be—by the community and for the community. And, as they made the place their own, our participants even gave it a new, affectionate nickname: Club 75.

A New Chapter in LGBTQ+ Aging

Open Tuesday through Friday, Club 75 is a structured program where San Francisco residents aged 55+ can access meals, assistance with personal care, transportation to the center and back, and life-affirming social activities that celebrate queer identity. Fees are on a sliding scale, with scholarships available to ensure the program is accessible to all.

The center is also an alternative care setting for those enrolled in On Lok PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), providing a culturally appropriate setting for social activities and other PACE care services.

Club 75 focuses deeply on training, safety, and practical support. The program partners with UCSF and is part of an HIV and aging research initiative supported by a Gilead grant, hosting focus groups with older adults and caregivers. Their stories—what supports them, what has harmed them, and what is missing—are helping reshape training for LGBTQ+ caregivers not only at Club 75 and On Lok, but also throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

We realize that asking for help can be hard. We are also living in a moment when services are shrinking and many in the community are more hesitant to reach out. Some folks don’t think they need help; others perceive adult day programs as rigid, impersonal, or “for other people.” And, if you have never joined a program with a bit of structure, even a few days of attendance a week may feel like too much of a commitment.

But, when you hear from people who have experienced Club 75, the story changes. One person recently told us that coming to Club 75 “changed my life” because, for the first time in years, someone checked in, helped with long-standing needs, and made sure they could get to their appointments. For isolated seniors, this kind of relief is immeasurable and speaks to our impact more than anything we could say ourselves.





A Community Made of Itself

Most of Club 75’s staff identify as LGBTQ+—including people living with HIV, trans and nonbinary, and staff with formal training in HIV support, gerontology, and gender-affirming care, like Community and Outreach & Enrollment Nurse Morgann Chabra and Day Program Manager Su Waqa. When participants see staff who share and understand their histories and identities, something powerful happens: seniors who spent years afraid to access services begin to trust.

Morgann says, “Sometimes it’s as simple as a smile during lunch or sharing a story they haven’t told in decades. Sometimes it’s just saying, ‘I feel like myself here.’”

Every day, our staff see people who arrive hesitant and isolated begin to bloom. I am inspired by their stories. Many tell us, “For the first time, I feel like I’m home.” And they are. For elders estranged from biological relatives, alone, or surrounded by reminders of the family they don’t have, Club 75 has become chosen family—especially during the holidays, when the pain of loss and loneliness can feel sharpest.

At Club 75, holidays bring Hanukkah dreidels and latkes, Kwanzaa activities, or an outing to see The Nutcracker. Every gathering is an occasion to celebrate identity, community, and new friends.

Morgann told us about a participant, who said that spending Thanksgiving at Club 75 was the first time in years they didn’t spend the holiday alone. For another, coming to our Christmas Eve gathering “felt like being welcomed into a family I always hoped existed.”

A Call to Community

If you need support or know someone who is struggling to get to medical appointments, who is unsure how to navigate health services, or who needs help addressing long-standing needs that are hard to tackle alone, tell them about Club 75. We also offer home visits to explain the program, answer questions, and help bridge the anxiety that often comes with entering a new space.

We are here to celebrate, support, and strengthen you, the people you love, and the community that continues to shape who we are.

We will welcome you warmly. We will meet you where you are. We are here for you.

In service, always, to our community and partners, I wish you all a joyful and peaceful holiday season,

Grace Li, CEO, On Lok

For more information, contact Openhouse + On Lok Community Day Services at 415-292-8302 or communitydayservices@onlok.org.

Aging in Community

Published on December 18, 2025