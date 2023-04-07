A Poem for National Poetry Month and Earth Day 2023

Kit Kennedy

By Kit Kennedy–

Here’s to a Good Life

A healthy mix micro and macro with a dollop

of inquiry. Like the world we inhabit, no question

is too small, too large, nor impersonal. See a robin,

why do you hear your dad whistling? When you

encounter a sandhill crane’s cry, what eerie

daydream are you inhabiting? Do rain beads

on a leaf remind you of your mother’s string of pearls?

Does the perfume of magnolia recall your first love?

Why do two ladybugs magnified on a bed of pollen

translate into bliss? How does a prism comfort

your friend? When you hold that photo of a baby

bear pushing its mama across a field, do you recall

your lover giggling? When your partner painted

the front door that unexpected shade of jade—

which you have come to love—do you regret

your first response?

Language and nature share a love of the small

and the enormous. Rearranging the twenty-six

petite squiggles of our alphabet into words

opens world upon world of question and awe.

Even lust and love.Indeed, landscape

and language create a bouquet of wonder.

Take a walk. Look up. Look down.

Or gaze out a window. See that robin.

Surprise your new friend with a Spring sonnet.

Kit Kennedy is the Poet-in-Residence of the “San Francisco Bay Times” and at herchurch Ebenezer Lutheran

( http://www.herchurch.org/ ). She has published 5 poetry collections, and for several years hosted the poetry series at Gallery Café. For more information, please visit her blog: http://poetrybites.blogspot.com

Poet in Residence

Published on April 6, 2023