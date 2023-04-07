A Poem for National Poetry Month and Earth Day 2023

By Kit Kennedy–
Here’s to a Good Life
A healthy mix micro and macro with a dollop
of inquiry. Like the world we inhabit, no question
is too small, too large, nor impersonal. See a robin,
why do you hear your dad whistling? When you
encounter a sandhill crane’s cry, what eerie
daydream are you inhabiting? Do rain beads
on a leaf remind you of your mother’s string of pearls?
Does the perfume of magnolia recall your first love?
Why do two ladybugs magnified on a bed of pollen
translate into bliss? How does a prism comfort
your friend? When you hold that photo of a baby
bear pushing its mama across a field, do you recall
your lover giggling? When your partner painted
the front door that unexpected shade of jade—
which you have come to love—do you regret
your first response?
Language and nature share a love of the small
and the enormous. Rearranging the twenty-six
petite squiggles of our alphabet into words
opens world upon world of question and awe.
Even lust and love.Indeed, landscape
and language create a bouquet of wonder.
Take a walk. Look up. Look down.
Or gaze out a window. See that robin.
Surprise your new friend with a Spring sonnet.
Kit Kennedy is the Poet-in-Residence of the “San Francisco Bay Times” and at herchurch Ebenezer Lutheran
( http://www.herchurch.org/ ). She has published 5 poetry collections, and for several years hosted the poetry series at Gallery Café. For more information, please visit her blog: http://poetrybites.blogspot.com
