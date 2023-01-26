A Promising Partnership for 2023 and the Launch of a New Series for LGBTQ+ Businesses

By Tony Archuleta-Perkins–

The GGBA is excited to serve alongside our newest ICON partner, JP Morgan Chase Bank. Fellow volunteer board member Aaron Lander and I had lunch with JP Morgan Chase at their beautiful San Francisco Headquarters this past December. I walked away from that meeting feeling vibrant and honored to work with such a fantastic group of people.

They shared that JP Morgan Chase has launched a formal division within their corporation, The Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs. With this division, they have established national partnerships with both the National Gay Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) as well as the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. San Francisco and its surrounding communities are lucky to have local chapters of both national organizations to drive home the local impact of such a valuable partnership. For more information, please visit https://ggba.com/ and https://realestatealliance.org/

To start, JP Morgan Chase and the GGBA are partnering to present a 4-part series: the LGBTQ+ Business Certification & Readiness Series. These events will take place once per quarter starting next month, February 2023. This series will deliver four curated business readiness courses to help LGBTQ+ businesses grow and scale. These will be presented at different locations around the Bay Area. Register for one or for all of them at https://ggba.com/

We are excited to see what’s in store for our members and us for 2023. From my point of view, January has seen record-breaking rain for us, but that only means amazing rainbows for our fabulous LGBTQ+ Community and our allies!

Tony Archuleta-Perkins is the volunteer President of the Board of Directors for the GGBA, as well as the Founder/Broker of Ide8 Real Estate. He also volunteers as the Treasurer for the SF Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. He is a second-generation California Real Estate Broker and has worked in finance for 25 years, ten specifically as a fractional CFO. He has two Master’s Degrees: an MBA and a Master’s of Science in Real Estate. Ide8 Real Estate has been proudly LGBTBE Certified by the National Gay Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. https://linktr.ee/tonyarchuletaperkins

GGBA Calendar

JP Morgan Chase Presents: LGBTQ+ Business Certification & Readiness Series

Join JPMorgan Chase in partnership with the Golden Gate Business Association for the free LGBTQ+ Business Certification and Readiness Series.

There will be four curated business readiness courses, quarterly, to help LGBTQ+ businesses grow and scale. They will be presented at different locations around the Bay Area. Register for one or two or all of them!

They will be hybrid events. Register for the remote option of the session(s) you want to attend. You will be emailed the remote access link prior to the day of the course.

Thursday, February 23

9–11 am

Oakland and remote (address to be provided after registration and prior to event date) Focus: Windows of Opportunity: What to Know When considering Supplier Diversity Programs This course provides an introduction to corporate and government supplier diversity programs, and how to take advantage of them. Course topics include LGBTBE certification.

Thursday, May 18

9–11 am

San Francisco and remote (address to be provided after registration and prior to event date) Focus: The Power of Capital



Thursday, August 24

9–11 am

Palo Alto and remote (address to be provided after registration and prior to event date) Focus: Navigating Your Cashflow



Thursday, November 9

9–11 am

Oakland and remote (address to be provided after registration and prior to event date) Focus: Cyber Security

Published on January 26, 2023