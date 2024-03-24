A Reunion of SF LGBT Center Board Alumni, and an Invitation to the Center’s 22nd Anniversary Soirée

By Rebecca Rolfe–

Last month, the SF LGBT Center brought together dozens of board alumni, each of whom has played a significant role in our journey. This reunion was a powerful moment for us to reflect on our collective achievements and to reignite our shared commitment to the Center as we embark on the next decade of providing transformative resources for LGBTQ+ people.

Over the past two decades, we have listened, innovated, and adapted our programs and services to meet the evolving needs of our community amidst significant global challenges. Today, the Center stands in the strongest position we have ever seen, both financially and programmatically. We have also maintained a deep connection with our community, a testament to the dedication and hard work of over 150 board members spanning generations. This achievement deeply reflects our collective commitment and resilience.

Joe Sangirardi and Jeff Riles

Photos Courtesy of Frank Woo and San Francisco

LGBT Community Center

The energy at the reunion was palpable. This gathering was a momentous occasion for us to celebrate the Center’s achievements alongside community leaders, luminaries, and visionaries who played a pivotal role in making it all possible. We had almost three decades of leaders represented, from folks who were part of the initial visioning of what the Center could become to folks who helped open the Center doors and guided the development of our programs and services, and current board members who are actively working to ensure the most robust possible future for our community.

Among the many standout moments, it was particularly heartwarming to see two of the Center’s founding board members, Jody Cole and former State Senator Mark Leno, as well as Frank Woo, who helped lead the Capital Campaign, back together again. Their dynamic leadership during the 1990s and early 2000s for the Center’s Capital Campaign was instrumental in our existence today, and we are immensely proud of their contributions.

Chris Paul, Rebecca Rolfe, Mark Leno, Sally Jezmonth, and Jane Natoli

Photos Courtesy of Frank Woo and San Francisco LGBT Community Center

We are gearing up for the SF LGBT Center’s milestone 22nd Anniversary Soirée, a pivotal fundraising event fast approaching on April 20, 2024, at City View at Metreon. As one of our pillar events, Soirée is not just a spectacular evening that highlights the impact of our work and celebrates our vibrant LGBTQ+ community members, but also a vital platform for raising critical funds. These funds are essential as we combat the growing barrage of targeted political attacks around the country on LGBTQ+ people. Your support at this event is more important than ever.

We invite you to join us in celebration and support of the Center and our vibrant LGBTQ+ community. You won’t want to miss it! To get your dinner and after-party tickets now, visit https://tinyurl.com/32r49xw4

Rebecca Rolfe is the Executive Director of the SF LGBT Center.

Published on March 21, 2024