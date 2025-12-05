A Season of Thanks

By Joanie Juster –

This is the 100th article for my column in the San Francisco Bay Times.

Four years ago, I received a phone call from Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas, the publishers of the San Francisco Bay Times, asking me to write a news column about items of interest to the local LGBTQ+ community. They were specifically interested in my perspective as a straight ally who has been supporting LGBTQ+ causes for four decades.

I tried to protest, “But I’m not a writer!” That’s when I learned that Betty and Jen are very persuasive. And persistent. In the immortal words of Star Trek, resistance was futile.

Joanie Juster with Mark Juster and Gert McMullin at a No Kings protest in San Francisco

With no experience, and great trepidation, I submitted my first article for the October 21, 2021, edition. Honestly, it was deadly boring. I listed some upcoming community events, but was too insecure to venture any of my own opinions. I pleaded with Betty and Jen again. “But I’m not a reporter! I don’t know how to write about the news!” They heard me, and countered, “That’s fine! Just write whatever you like.”

Who could resist such a generous offer? That’s when this column became “In Case You Missed It,” focusing on events, organizations, and people in the community who were making a difference, but that may have flown under the radar. I started shining a light on causes that I cared deeply about, and that I figured other people would care about, too.

San Francisco Bay Times columnist Joanie Juster with Congressmember

Nancy Pelosi, AIDS Emergency Fund’s Mike Smith, and others in 2002

were at Catch restaurant to assist in hanging the first AIDS Memorial Quilt

panel in the space that was the quilt’s original workshop in the Castro.

The real turning point came in March 2022, when I expressed to Mark Leno my doubts about whether I should continue. He gave me a piece of important advice that I remember each time I sit down to write: “They have given you a platform. Use it.”

It took time to find my voice. But with encouragement from many of you, I kept writing. As the political situation in our country became more dire, with rights and freedoms disappearing, unrelenting attacks upon the very humanity of LGBTQ+ people, immigrants under constant threat, and our democracy itself on the line, I have felt compelled to speak out more and more about the injustices and dangers our communities were facing, and what we could all do to help protect ourselves, each other, and our country.

Now, having written 100 articles for the column, I am still just a neophyte. Many thanks to Betty and Jennifer for trusting and supporting this fledgling columnist every step of the way. A tip of my hat to my fellow columnists and contributors to this publication; I am honored and humbled to appear in print with you; I learn so much from reading your work. And thank you to all of you who read the Bay Times. Local journalism is more important than ever, and I am grateful to be part of it.

Joanie Juster joined participants at one of the twicemonthly Quilt Panel Making and Repair Workshops, hosted by the National AIDS Memorial in San Francisco and San Leaandro. For information on the workshops: rwilliams@aidsmemorial.org or gmcmulliin@aidsmemorial.org

The Season of Giving

This time of year, requests for donations pour in from countless organizations and causes. What makes this year different is that the government is actively attacking organizations that don’t support their “agenda.”

Many nonprofits that serve marginalized communities—particularly LGBTQ+ communities—are under attack, and have suffered debilitating budget cuts. Arts organizations and nonprofit media are likewise being decimated, with grants cancelled and programming stifled.

Realistically, there is only so much each of us as individuals can do. That’s why it’s important to support organizations dedicated to fighting for us every day. Putting your money where your heart is makes a difference, especially if you pledge to support their work with a monthly donation, however modest. Here are some guidelines to think about as you choose where to donate:

1) Do your homework. Make sure the organization not only supports work that reflects your values, but also uses their money wisely. When in doubt, check Guidestar (www.guidestar.org) to learn more about the organization and its finances.

2) Support national organizations. The battles we’re facing require work at the highest level. Support a few organizations that are equipped to fight those battles for us.

3) Support local organizations. Important work is done at the local level, and many local organizations have been hurt badly by this administration. Even a modest donation can make a significant difference here at home.

4) Support international organizations. The U.S. is not an island. We need to work cooperatively to support global issues that affect all of us.

5) Support civil rights. Civil rights are being attacked on every level. Battles that we thought we had won now have to be fought again and again. Support organizations that will fight, not just for you, but for others. We’re all in this together.

6) Support environmental causes. This administration is rolling back environmental protections to an unprecedented level. Help Mother Earth survive these attacks.

7) Support health care and reproductive rights. We know what we’re up against. Do it.

8) Support a free and independent press. We’ve all become spoiled by being able to share news articles for free. But investigative journalism costs money, and we need fearless reporting more than ever. Subscribe to a national newspaper, your local newspaper, an international newspaper, and at least one fiercely independent alternative news source. You can receive them all digitally, if you prefer, but supporting their work is what counts. (And don’t forget the San Francisco Bay Times!)

9) Support an organization that represents a demographic you do not belong to. Step outside your own personal interests and support a group that helps people who do not look like you. They will appreciate, not just the funds, but your moral support.

10) Support your passion. Whether it’s the arts, education, aiding refugees, supporting your local church, or anything else, support something that feeds your soul and makes your heart sing.

And, bottom line: feed the hungry. Everyone needs to eat, every single day.

These are just a few guidelines; you’ll come up with others. Thank you for giving!

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

It has been quite a year, and we all deserve to celebrate surviving this far. Laugh yourselves silly at The Golden Girls Live. Join in lighting the World Tree of Hope on December 8. See one more show at Oasis before it closes. Lift your spirits at the Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concerts, dance along with the Nutcracker, attend a drag show (or three … ), and enjoy exploring the many delights of the season. Spend your holiday money supporting local restaurants, bars, and stores this holiday season—and beyond.

Happy Holidays, everyone! And thank you for reading.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

