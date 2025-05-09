AAPI Women Lead Empowers Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Women

AAPI Women Lead, founded in Oakland in 2018 by Dr. Connie Wun and Jenny Wun, is a community-based, intergenerational organization committed to ending violence and to uplifting stories of Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (ANHPI) women, girls, and non-binary individuals.

The organization continues to build on its foundation as an ANHPI queer, feminist, survivor-led and former sex-worker led nonprofit. It stands in solidarity with Black, Indigenous, and other marginalized communities, working collectively toward a world free from violence and oppression.

AAPI Women Lead launched The R.E.A.L. Institute, which is the first ANHPI community-driven research and education institute that is survivor-centered to end violence against ANHPI individuals.

The organizers shared: “At AAPI Women Lead, we believe healing and wellness are integral to liberation, so we use culturally reflective healing and wellness modalities to provide our communities with healing and wellness tools, to reclaim our ancestral forms of healing, and to build power in our communities. We collaborate with healing practitioners across the U.S. and its affiliated territories, representing Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander healing traditions.”

They encourage ANHPI communities to tell their stories, to heal, and to organize towards the end of violence against and within our communities—and to create a new world.

https://aapiwl.org/

Published on May 8, 2025