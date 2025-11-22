About Our Cover 11.20.25

“Nancy Pelosi has lifted us all up. She led, inspired, and helped us all keep America a respected world partner. As she passes the baton, let’s thank her for her amazing service.”

—Artist and Commissioner Debra Walker

(http://www.debrawalker.com/)

When Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi retires in 2027 after 39 years of public service, she will leave a legacy of dedicated longtime support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Early Advocacy

During the HIV/AIDS pandemic, Representative Pelosi—representing California’s 5th congressional district—called for action from then President Reagan in her first House floor speech in 1987. She also worked closely with LGBTQ+ activist and San Francisco Bay Times founding contributor Cleve Jones to secure permits for the AIDS Memorial Quilt to be displayed on the National Mall for the first time. She helped to co-author the Ryan White CARE Act, which provides HIV/AIDS care to people who have no viable financial options. She additionally, time and again, opposed discriminatory measures, such as California’s Proposition 8, and supported efforts to fight discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals in housing and employment.

Legislative Achievements

Respect for Marriage Act – She led the push for this act to ensure federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages and to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA).

Repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell – Inspired by the activism of former San Francisco Bay Times columnist and Naval Commander Zoe Dunning, Pelosi was a key force in repealing the law that barred openly gay and lesbian people from serving in the U.S. military.

Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr., Hate Crimes Prevention Act – She was instrumental in passing this law, which expanded federal hate crimes protections to include those based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Affordable Care Act – Pelosi played a role in passing the ACA, which includes inclusive anti-discrimination language to make health insurance more accessible.

She has also been a vocal supporter of the Equality ACT and the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA), both of which did not advance but would benefit the LGBTQ+ community. Her support further evidences her dedication to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Bay Times Cover Honoring Speaker Emerita Pelosi

The cover of this issue was created by artist and San Francisco Arts Commissioner Debra Walker, who also previously served on the Police Commission and has held numerous other leadership roles in the city over the decades. For example, Walker served as President of the Harvey Milk Democratic Club and the San Francisco Arts Democratic Club. For nearly a decade, Walker was an elected member of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee. She has worked closely with Speaker Emerita Pelosi on numerous campaigns and projects.

We are honored to feature Commissioner Walker’s work in this issue of the paper that pays tribute to Speaker Emerita Pelosi following the November 6, 2025, announcement that Pelosi will not be seeking reelection and will retire at the end of her current term in Congress.

Thank You, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Published on November 20, 2025