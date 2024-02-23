About Our Cover 2.22.24

Recent Comments

    Make a positive difference this Black History Month and beyond by supporting LGBTQ+ Black-owned businesses. Two local favorites, featured on the cover of this issue of the San Francisco Bay Times, are Skin on Market in the heart of the Castro at 2299 Market Street, and Nosh’s Dirty Popcorn: https://noshsdirtypopcorn.square.site/

    Their respective owners, Leon Shannon and NaNoshka “Nosh” Johnson, share their stories as successful entrepreneurs. This issue also highlights yet another out and proud LGBTQ+ Black business owner, John Eric Henry. He is the Founder of Pinnacle Drone Light Shows, which is one of only six companies performing drone shows in the U.S.

    Johnson gave a shout out to these additional LGBTQ+ Black-owned businesses, individuals, and allies:

    Art By Atsie (Atsie Pirtle)
    Artist
    http://tinyurl.com/4r7e6heb

    Rev Louis V. Jones
    Spiritual Healer/Guide, Founder of Halo Praise Threads of Hope Empowerment Ministries
    https://linktr.ee/IAMREVLOUIEV

    Elana Bolds, aka Lady Lana
    Event Promoter
    https://www.facebook.com/elana.bolds

    Mitchells Transport
    Reliable, Eco-Friendly Carrier for Cargo
    https://www.mitchellstrans.com/

    MadeByRheal
    Goods by Rheal, Owner, Designer, Maker
    https://www.etsy.com/shop/MadeByRheal

    SFB3 is a great resource, serving as a directory for many Black-owned businesses in the East Bay, San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento. It allows searches by business name, zip code, city, keyword, and more at: https://sfbayblackbiz.com/

    About Our Cover
    Published on February 22, 2024