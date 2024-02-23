About Our Cover 2.22.24

Make a positive difference this Black History Month and beyond by supporting LGBTQ+ Black-owned businesses. Two local favorites, featured on the cover of this issue of the San Francisco Bay Times, are Skin on Market in the heart of the Castro at 2299 Market Street, and Nosh’s Dirty Popcorn: https://noshsdirtypopcorn.square.site/

Their respective owners, Leon Shannon and NaNoshka “Nosh” Johnson, share their stories as successful entrepreneurs. This issue also highlights yet another out and proud LGBTQ+ Black business owner, John Eric Henry. He is the Founder of Pinnacle Drone Light Shows, which is one of only six companies performing drone shows in the U.S.

Johnson gave a shout out to these additional LGBTQ+ Black-owned businesses, individuals, and allies:

Art By Atsie (Atsie Pirtle)

Artist

http://tinyurl.com/4r7e6heb

Rev Louis V. Jones

Spiritual Healer/Guide, Founder of Halo Praise Threads of Hope Empowerment Ministries

https://linktr.ee/IAMREVLOUIEV

Elana Bolds, aka Lady Lana

Event Promoter

https://www.facebook.com/elana.bolds

Mitchells Transport

Reliable, Eco-Friendly Carrier for Cargo

https://www.mitchellstrans.com/

MadeByRheal

Goods by Rheal, Owner, Designer, Maker

https://www.etsy.com/shop/MadeByRheal

SFB3 is a great resource, serving as a directory for many Black-owned businesses in the East Bay, San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento. It allows searches by business name, zip code, city, keyword, and more at: https://sfbayblackbiz.com/

