About Our Cover 3.12.26

In November 2016, thousands responded to a call for simple action: “Peaceful Trump Response: Join Hands Around Lake Merritt.” The event took place in Oakland shortly after Donald Trump won his first presidential election and vowed to ban Muslims entering the country, to overturn Roe v. Wade (which happened six years later), and much more. Two of those participating in the demonstration were Joe Hawkins and Jeff Myers.

Later, Hawkins was walking down the street and Myers yelled to him from his balcony, “Joe, we need to open the center.” At the time, they were mulling over ways of strengthening the city’s LGBTQ+ community and there was a possibility that the San Francisco LGBT Center could open a satellite location in Oakland. Hawkins replied, “Hell, no, there can be no SF satellite in Oakland. Do you want to open a community center here in Oakland?”

A year later, in September 2017, the two co-founded The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center. They initially just had one office in a coworking space known as Co-Munity at 3207 Lakeshore Avenue. Three months later, Hawkins and Myers were informed that they had to leave because their landlord was getting evicted. Instead, they looked into taking over the landlord’s lease and were given first right of refusal. Hawkins told the San Francisco Bay Times, “We took it over in January, 2018, and our rent went from $500 to $10,000 a month.”

Fundraisers, office rentals, grants, individual donations, and additional efforts met the need. Now, the center is a multimillion-dollar multiservice agency.

In November 2023, the Oakland City Council officially established The Lakeshore LGBTQ Cultural District, which is led by Committee Chair Myers. He is also a longtime surgical technician at UCSF.

The cover of this issue of the San Francisco Bay Times reflects the progress and hope Hawkins and Myers have experienced this past decade, from an early selfie where they were dreaming up possibilities after a relaxing day in Oakland, to their successful realization of the center, district, rainbow crosswalks, and more.

As this issue shares, additional growth and progress are on the queer horizon for Oakland, thanks to the galvanizing force of Hawkins and Myers, along with dedicated staff members and volunteers. The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center has taken over Oakland Pride, a new gathering spot called the Lavender Lounge is set to open this summer, and other major projects are in the works. Each step moves the district and city closer to Hawkins’ and Myers’ vision of “a united community where everyone belongs regardless of race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.”

Oakland Inclusivity

Published on March 12, 2026