About Our Cover

Acclaimed artist Max Koo created the image highlighting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence that is featured on the cover of the latest issue of the San Francisco Bay Times. His art often cleverly draws inspiration from iconic past images—in this case, the cover of the Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. As for that album, a guide reveals who is depicted in the image. Here is the corresponding list from Koo, who shares that the missing #13 is intentional.:

1. Sr. Loganberry Frost

2. Sr. Tilly ComesAgain

3. Sr. Vish-Knew

4. Sr. Roma

5. my doppelgänger

6. Sr. Roma

7. Sr. Loganberry Frost

8. Sr. Tilly ComesAgain

9. Sr. Vish-Knew

10. Sr. Loosy Lust Bea Lady

11. Noah Haydon

12. Richard Thompson

14. Sr. Angelina Holi

15. Sr. Maddie Bout You

16. Sr. Lilith of the Valley

17. Sr. Bella De Ball

18. Sr. Selma Soul

19. MuthaChucka

20. Sr. Missionary Position

21. Sr. Zsa Zsa

22. Sr. MaeJoy B. Withu

23. Sir Kippy Marks

24. Ellen Shirley

25. Gooch

26. Jimmy Strano aka Saint Xtrave A. Ganza

27. Raymond Elstad

28. Sr. Flora Goodthyme

29. Sr. Candy Cide

30. Sr. Unity

31. Sr. Mary Media

32. Don Kirchman

33. BAMBOO

34. Gypsy Joaquin EsSlowly

35. Melissa M. Wilcox

36. Bobby Pin

37. Dan R Greening

38. William Shea

39. Patrick Lai

40. Dave Earnest

41. Sr. Fanny

42. Saint Cineful

43. Julia Pearson

44. Sr. Gloria-AREOLA

45. Sr. Sparkle Plenty

46. Sr. Jezabelle OES. BSC

47. Sr. Yeshe Did

48. Sr. Ida Know

49. Sr. Saki Tumi

50. Sr. Vina Sinfurrs

51. Sr. Chola de Dah

52. Sr. Barbitchka

53. Tania Seabock

54. Mistress

55. Alex U. Inn

56. Sr. Dana Van Iquity

57. Jesus

58. Merritt Pelkey

59. Nikki Doran

60. Kusantha

61. Christabel Zamor

62. Aurelius Eventus

63. Sr. Gaia Love

64. Sr. Merry Peter

65. Sr. Rae-Jing Morningwood

66. Sr. Defiance Royale

67. Sr. Odora Flatulotta D’Pew

68. Sr. Kristian d’Aura

69. Sr. Bearonce Knows

70. Sr. Plush Lovebud

71. Brian Paco Álvarez

72. Wonderhussy

73. Michelle Delean

74. Jessica

75. SœurRose

76. Sr. Anni Coque l’Doo

77. Dan Von Hoyel

78. Kracker TheKlown

79. Sr. Baba Ganesh

80. Sr. Hysterectoria

81. Queen Dilly Dally

82. Rendy Lai

83. Gatsby

Published on June 8, 2023