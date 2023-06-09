Recent Comments

    About Our Cover

    Acclaimed artist Max Koo created the image highlighting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence that is featured on the cover of the latest issue of the San Francisco Bay Times. His art often cleverly draws inspiration from iconic past images—in this case, the cover of the Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. As for that album, a guide reveals who is depicted in the image. Here is the corresponding list from Koo, who shares that the missing #13 is intentional.:

    1. Sr. Loganberry Frost
    2. Sr. Tilly ComesAgain
    3. Sr. Vish-Knew
    4. Sr. Roma
    5. my doppelgänger
    6. Sr. Roma
    7. Sr. Loganberry Frost
    8. Sr. Tilly ComesAgain
    9. Sr. Vish-Knew
    10. Sr. Loosy Lust Bea Lady
    11. Noah Haydon
    12. Richard Thompson
    14. Sr. Angelina Holi
    15. Sr. Maddie Bout You
    16. Sr. Lilith of the Valley
    17. Sr. Bella De Ball
    18. Sr. Selma Soul
    19. MuthaChucka
    20. Sr. Missionary Position
    21. Sr. Zsa Zsa
    22. Sr. MaeJoy B. Withu
    23. Sir Kippy Marks
    24. Ellen Shirley
    25. Gooch
    26. Jimmy Strano aka Saint Xtrave A. Ganza
    27. Raymond Elstad
    28. Sr. Flora Goodthyme
    29. Sr. Candy Cide
    30. Sr. Unity
    31. Sr. Mary Media
    32. Don Kirchman
    33. BAMBOO
    34. Gypsy Joaquin EsSlowly
    35. Melissa M. Wilcox
    36. Bobby Pin
    37. Dan R Greening
    38. William Shea
    39. Patrick Lai
    40. Dave Earnest
    41. Sr. Fanny
    42. Saint Cineful
    43. Julia Pearson
    44. Sr. Gloria-AREOLA
    45. Sr. Sparkle Plenty
    46. Sr. Jezabelle OES. BSC
    47. Sr. Yeshe Did
    48. Sr. Ida Know
    49. Sr. Saki Tumi
    50. Sr. Vina Sinfurrs
    51. Sr. Chola de Dah
    52. Sr. Barbitchka
    53. Tania Seabock
    54. Mistress
    55. Alex U. Inn
    56. Sr. Dana Van Iquity
    57. Jesus
    58. Merritt Pelkey
    59. Nikki Doran
    60. Kusantha
    61. Christabel Zamor
    62. Aurelius Eventus
    63. Sr. Gaia Love
    64. Sr. Merry Peter
    65. Sr. Rae-Jing Morningwood
    66. Sr. Defiance Royale
    67. Sr. Odora Flatulotta D’Pew
    68. Sr. Kristian d’Aura
    69. Sr. Bearonce Knows
    70. Sr. Plush Lovebud
    71. Brian Paco Álvarez
    72. Wonderhussy
    73. Michelle Delean
    74. Jessica
    75. SœurRose
    76. Sr. Anni Coque l’Doo
    77. Dan Von Hoyel
    78. Kracker TheKlown
    79. Sr. Baba Ganesh
    80. Sr. Hysterectoria
    81. Queen Dilly Dally
    82. Rendy Lai
    83. Gatsby

    Cover Story: San Francisco Bay Times Implicated in Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence/ Dodgers Pride Controversy
    Published on June 8, 2023