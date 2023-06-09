About Our Cover

Acclaimed artist Max Koo created the image highlighting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence that is featured on the cover of the latest issue of the San Francisco Bay Times. His art often cleverly draws inspiration from iconic past images—in this case, the cover of the Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. As for that album, a guide reveals who is depicted in the image. Here is the corresponding list from Koo, who shares that the missing #13 is intentional.:
1. Sr. Loganberry Frost
2. Sr. Tilly ComesAgain
3. Sr. Vish-Knew
4. Sr. Roma
5. my doppelgänger
6. Sr. Roma
7. Sr. Loganberry Frost
8. Sr. Tilly ComesAgain
9. Sr. Vish-Knew
10. Sr. Loosy Lust Bea Lady
11. Noah Haydon
12. Richard Thompson
14. Sr. Angelina Holi
15. Sr. Maddie Bout You
16. Sr. Lilith of the Valley
17. Sr. Bella De Ball
18. Sr. Selma Soul
19. MuthaChucka
20. Sr. Missionary Position
21. Sr. Zsa Zsa
22. Sr. MaeJoy B. Withu
23. Sir Kippy Marks
24. Ellen Shirley
25. Gooch
26. Jimmy Strano aka Saint Xtrave A. Ganza
27. Raymond Elstad
28. Sr. Flora Goodthyme
29. Sr. Candy Cide
30. Sr. Unity
31. Sr. Mary Media
32. Don Kirchman
33. BAMBOO
34. Gypsy Joaquin EsSlowly
35. Melissa M. Wilcox
36. Bobby Pin
37. Dan R Greening
38. William Shea
39. Patrick Lai
40. Dave Earnest
41. Sr. Fanny
42. Saint Cineful
43. Julia Pearson
44. Sr. Gloria-AREOLA
45. Sr. Sparkle Plenty
46. Sr. Jezabelle OES. BSC
47. Sr. Yeshe Did
48. Sr. Ida Know
49. Sr. Saki Tumi
50. Sr. Vina Sinfurrs
51. Sr. Chola de Dah
52. Sr. Barbitchka
53. Tania Seabock
54. Mistress
55. Alex U. Inn
56. Sr. Dana Van Iquity
57. Jesus
58. Merritt Pelkey
59. Nikki Doran
60. Kusantha
61. Christabel Zamor
62. Aurelius Eventus
63. Sr. Gaia Love
64. Sr. Merry Peter
65. Sr. Rae-Jing Morningwood
66. Sr. Defiance Royale
67. Sr. Odora Flatulotta D’Pew
68. Sr. Kristian d’Aura
69. Sr. Bearonce Knows
70. Sr. Plush Lovebud
71. Brian Paco Álvarez
72. Wonderhussy
73. Michelle Delean
74. Jessica
75. SœurRose
76. Sr. Anni Coque l’Doo
77. Dan Von Hoyel
78. Kracker TheKlown
79. Sr. Baba Ganesh
80. Sr. Hysterectoria
81. Queen Dilly Dally
82. Rendy Lai
83. Gatsby
Cover Story: San Francisco Bay Times Implicated in Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence/ Dodgers Pride Controversy
Published on June 8, 2023
