Adam Schiff Visited the Castro Shortly Before Super Tuesday Election Win

Representative Adam Schiff (Democrat, California) visited the Castro before, along with Republican Steve Garvey, winning the California Senate primary election. Representative Schiff and Garvey will now advance to the general election in November.
On the evening of March 3, 2024, Representative Schiff held a “get out to vote” event at The Pearl in Dogpatch at 601 19th Street. (Representative Katie Porter also held a similar event that evening in San Francisco, at Manny’s in the Mission.) During his stay in San Francisco, Schiff was guided through the Castro by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. They visited various locations, including the Castro Country Club.
Representative Schiff later commented, “The Castro Country Club does incredible work, providing a safe space—as well as programs and services—for LGBTQ+ folks recovering from addiction. Thanks to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman for showing me around.”
Although Representative Schiff decisively won his place in the November general election, his victory speech on the night of March 5 was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protestors. Perhaps even more concerning for Democrats is that only just over 19% of all registered Democratic voters in San Francisco cast their ballot for the primary, as the Bay Times went to press. At least 5% more registered Republican voters in the city, up to nearly 25%, voted in the election.
Follow all of the election results at https://tinyurl.com/3yevw9y7
Published on March 7, 2024
Recent Comments