Adam Schiff Visited the Castro Shortly Before Super Tuesday Election Win

Representative Adam Schiff (Democrat, California) visited the Castro before, along with Republican Steve Garvey, winning the California Senate primary election. Representative Schiff and Garvey will now advance to the general election in November.

Just days before the March 5 California Senate primary election, San Francisco District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman accompanied candidate

Adam Schiff on a visit to Castro neighborhood locations, including

the Castro Country Club.

On the evening of March 3, 2024, Representative Schiff held a “get out to vote” event at The Pearl in Dogpatch at 601 19th Street. (Representative Katie Porter also held a similar event that evening in San Francisco, at Manny’s in the Mission.) During his stay in San Francisco, Schiff was guided through the Castro by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. They visited various locations, including the Castro Country Club.



Representative Adam Schiff, along with Republican Steve Garvey, won the California Senate primary election, such that they will both now advance to the general election in November. Schiff’s speech on the night of March 5, 2024, was at the Avalon Theatre

in Hollywood.

Representative Schiff later commented, “The Castro Country Club does incredible work, providing a safe space—as well as programs and services—for LGBTQ+ folks recovering from addiction. Thanks to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman for showing me around.”

During his visit in San Francisco, Schiff met with civic and elected leaders, including Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Assemblymember Phil Ting, a San Francisco Bay Times columnist, was also

among those present.

Although Representative Schiff decisively won his place in the November general election, his victory speech on the night of March 5 was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protestors. Perhaps even more concerning for Democrats is that only just over 19% of all registered Democratic voters in San Francisco cast their ballot for the primary, as the Bay Times went to press. At least 5% more registered Republican voters in the city, up to nearly 25%, voted in the election.

During his victory speech, Schiff was interrupted by protestors shouting “cease-fire now” and “let Gaza live.” The speech was temporarily interrupted as protestors and supporters cross-changed and scuffles broke out among the audience on the floor level.

Follow all of the election results at https://tinyurl.com/3yevw9y7

Published on March 7, 2024