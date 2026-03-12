Additions, Enhancements in the Works for Oakland’s Lakeshore LGBTQ Cultural District

Although the Lakeshore LGBTQ Cultural District is just three years old, it has already helped the neighborhood around Grand and Lakeshore Avenues in Oakland better become a welcoming, vibrant community for, not only queer individuals, but also for all who live around or visit this iconic part of the East Bay city. Led by Jeff Myers, Committee Chair, with the support and guidance of numerous other successful community leaders, the district is working on several projects that will further strengthen and enhance the area.

Myers told the San Francisco Bay Times that a second rainbow crosswalk is being planned. (There is already one, installed last year on Lakeshore Avenue outside the Oakland LGBTQ Center.) It would go across Lake Park Avenue, near where the new Lavender Lounge will be. It is hoped that both the Lavender Lounge and the rainbow crosswalk will be ready before Oakland Pride, which this year will be on August 16.

Working with members of the Oakland City Council such as Rowena Brown, Charlene Wang, and Janani Ramachandran, Myers, Joe Hawkins, and their teams are forging a plan for small businesses that will include tax relief. Goals include strengthening the diversity of businesses located within the Lakeshore LGBTQ Cultural District, bolstering unique small businesses that often struggle to compete against major chains, and helping foster financial health and stability. A search has been underway for a nightclub or other venue that could serve as another hub for the district, so the door is now wide open for prospective businesses and entrepreneurs desiring that opportunity.

Also in the works is a large mural depicting icons of the Lakeshore LGBTQ Cultural District. Myers said the mural probably will not be created until next year. In the meantime, smaller mural projects are planned for the district.

With help from Nikki Fortunato Bass and the Oakland City Council, Myers and his team are also hoping to bolster and expand the district’s events. In the past, these have included art shows, trivia nights, beautification days to assist in keeping the district clean and well maintained, outdoor movie nights, queer fashion shows, holiday observances, and more.

Growth is also expected for the district’s business directory. This mirrors both the work of Myers and his team to individually reach out to business owners, and also the overall revitalization of the area. Although there have been some notable closures in the past few years, those vacancies usually fill quickly. As Peter Gamez of Visit Oakland told Zach Baliva of Hispanic Executive: “Oakland is filled with people who have genuine, authentic spirit and welcoming hearts. It’s a major destination city with a small-town feel.”

That vibe is strongly evident in the Lakeshore LGBTQ Cultural District, which can be accessed from other parts of the Bay Area by BART and a leisurely walk, bike, or bus ride. From the San Francisco Transbay Terminal, there is also an NL bus that drops riders off just a few blocks away.

Myers is a longtime Oakland resident who remains personally invested in the district and the city as a whole. Thinking of the 2016 selfie showing him and Joe Hawkins on a random, relaxing day in what would later become the Lakeshore LGBTQ Cultural District with the Oakland LGBTQ Center that they co-founded, he beams. “You never know what your path is going to be,” he told the Bay Times. “I always loved the structure of the building that is now home to the center, and we also always loved this part of the city. It makes me proud to see LGBTQ+ couples here, holding hands, and enjoying the district too.” https://www.lakeshorelgbtqculturaldistrict.org/

Oakland Inclusivity

Published on March 12, 2026