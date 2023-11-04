AGUILAS Leadership Workshops and Thanksgiving Event

By Eduardo Morales, Ph.D.–

La Academia Leadership Training

AGUILAS will be offering four three-hour workshops on leadership in November. Those who complete all of the workshops will receive a certificate provided by AGUILAS and Alliant International University that should bolster any résumé. The workshops will be offered from 4 pm to 7 pm on November 6, 7, 8, and 9. The topics for each are 1) Legal Awareness for Latinx Persons (November 6), 2) Basic Financial Knowledge (November 7), 3) Effective Strategies for Advocacy (November 8), and 4) Efficient Communication Tools and Talking to the Media (November 9).

The goal of this program is to prepare Latinx LGBTQ individuals and allies for leadership roles, or to enhance the skills of those who are already community leaders. The certificate program provides legitimacy to being a specialist in working with the Spanish and English media as a leader. It not only provides skill sets that can augment a person’s career but also can serve as a motivator for other types of educational programs with graduate degrees, thereby strengthening the workforce pipeline.

You can register for workshops online (https://www.sfaguilas.org/). Registration will assure you a place in the training sessions and that you receive your certificate upon completion of the four different workshops. Those who have previously participated in AGUILAS workshops are also welcome. Based on reviews from such prior participants, the workshops are highly rated in all respects. AGUILAS’ La Academia Leadership Training is funded by ViiV Healthcare Foundation.

Thanksgiving Social

AGUILAS’ annual Thanksgiving social will occur on November 17 from 6 pm to 8 pm and will be located in the Rainbow Room on the second floor of the SF LGBT Center, 1800 Market Street. The annual celebration allows all of us at AGUILAS to celebrate the holiday season and give thanks to participants, staff, volunteers, and AGUILAS board members for their engagement and involvement at the nonprofit throughout the year.

As for all AGUILAS social events, both dinner and entertainment will be provided. The featured performer will be Betty Fresas

(https://tinyurl.com/7tj9rxf2). Please register online at the AGUILAS website to ensure your space is reserved. You can also register via AGUILAS’ social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook. The registration is managed by Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/4ek8s8ts

November happens to be my birthday month (11/9) and my personal time to be grateful for my family, friends, and colleagues as well as to be thankful for my wellbeing and health. I choose to celebrate my birthday throughout the month rather than one day since I have much to be grateful for in my life. Stay well and safe, and enjoy the holiday season.

Eduardo Morales, Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus, retired Distinguished Professor, and current adjunct professor at Alliant International University. He is also a licensed psychologist and a founder and current Executive Director of AGUILAS, an award-winning program for Latinx LGBTQ+. Of Puerto Rican decent, he has received numerous distinguished awards and citations, including being named a Fellow of 12 divisions of the American Psychological Association.

Nuestra Voz

Published on November 2, 2023