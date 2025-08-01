AIDS Walk 2025

While much has changed since the dark, early years of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, the needed work to fight HIV/AIDS remains and the compassion of AIDS Walk San Francisco participants is as strong as ever.

With the support of generous sponsors, corporate and community teams, thousands of walkers, and dozens of organizations, AIDS Walk San Francisco this year raised more than $800,000 to support community service groups that provide a crucial network of care for HIV-positive people, thereby changing the lives of these individuals for the better and also addressing the root conditions that fuel the virus’ spread.

After enjoying a delicious pancake breakfast, participants joined in the Opening Ceremonies with emcee Dan Ashley, ABC7 News anchor, and UCSF’s Dan Bernal. Both thanked supporters and participants and gave rousing remarks on the significance of the annual event. Ashley is a committed supporter and has served as a host of the event for three decades!

Walkers embarked on a 5K route through the heart of Golden Gate Park, passing dance performances, brass bands, and drum groups on their journey back to Robin Williams Meadow.

Columnist Joanie Juster and other San Francisco Bay Times contributors and supporters are among those who have for decades served as volunteer leaders for this important annual event. Juster, in particular, has been key to the success of AIDS Walk San Francisco, having been actively involved with it since 1988. https://sf.aidswalk.net/















Published on July 31, 2025