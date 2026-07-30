AIDS Walk San Francisco 2026 Raises Over $815,000 So Far

Photos courtesy of Bill Wilson, Joanie Juster, and AIDS Walk San Francisco

AIDS Walk San Francisco 2026, held on July 19 in Golden Gate Park, marked 40 years of community action in the fight against HIV/AIDS, continuing its legacy as one of Northern California’s largest and most visible fundraising events. Building on decades of grassroots momentum that has raised more than $100 million overall for Bay Area organizations, the annual event this year has raised over $815,000 so far.

The funds directly benefit crucial community service providers across the region, such as Project Open Hand, PRC, Ward 86 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and the National AIDS Memorial—to support essential healthcare, housing assistance, specialized care for long-term HIV survivors, and honoring those who have passed from HIV/AIDS-related causes.

The event’s enduring success rests on the dedication of longtime champions like volunteer leader Joanie Juster, who is also a San Francisco Bay Times columnist, and opening ceremony emcee Dan Ashley. Juster has been deeply involved with the event since 1988, and consistently ranks among its top individual fundraisers year after year. This year, she has raised at least $12,516!

Complementing her grassroots leadership, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley has served as the walk’s official emcee for over three decades, bringing vital media coverage and uplifting enthusiasm to the stage each year to unite the community behind a shared mission. https://sf.aidswalk.net/









San Francisco AIDS Walk

Published on July 30, 2026