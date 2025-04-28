Alex Lahmeyer of Boundless Arc

As the Founder and Principal Consultant of Boundless Arc, Alex Lahmeyer focuses on access to opportunity. They are a fractional DEI leader, consultant, and career coach who builds inclusive talent strategies and operations. They have provided consulting and facilitation services to multiple organizations within technology, beauty (cosmetics), entertainment, finance, government, and numerous additional fields. Read on to learn more about Lahmeyer and Boundless Arc.

GGBA: Describe Boundless Arc for those who are not yet familiar with your innovative business.

Alex Lahmeyer: Boundless Arc is a consulting and coaching business dedicated to expanding access to opportunity in the workplace. As the Founder and Principal Consultant, I partner with organizations to embed equity and inclusion into every step of the talent lifecycle—think hiring, development, performance, engagement, and so on. I also coach LGBTQ+ professionals and allies to navigate their careers with confidence, clarity, and authenticity.

In fiction, a narrative arc is the path of someone’s story. Our careers have arcs, too. But many are stifled by inequitable workplace practices and self-limiting beliefs.​ I chose the name Boundless Arc because I wanted to evoke a vision of a world without barriers.

In my work with clients, I have four partnership principles: tend to the roots (root cause analysis), break down barriers, design like an architect, and embrace more stories. These function as shared values to guide how we strategize and solve problems together.

GGBA: Why did you decide to create Boundless Arc?

Alex Lahmeyer: I joke that I started my business because I’ve been employed every other possible way (full-time, part-time, contract, temp, gigs) but I still hadn’t tried self-employment. Worth a shot, right?

In all seriousness, I craved autonomy and creative freedom—two things that can sometimes be hard to find working for someone else. I wanted to challenge myself, grow my confidence, and stretch my skills in new ways. As a business owner, you’re constantly learning new things outside your comfort zone that help you grow as a human.

Although I’ve been focused on workplace inclusion (DEI) for nearly a decade, our current sociopolitical climate has underscored how necessary it is. I’m deeply passionate about my work and see it as one way I can contribute to a greater movement focused on the liberation of marginalized people. I love helping leaders in different organizations and industries uncover the role they can play, big or small.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Alex Lahmeyer: I’ve lived in San Francisco for nearly 11 years, but I’ve been working remotely since 2020. Since 99% of my work is online, I was looking for ways to reconnect with the local community. After learning that we have the world’s first LGBTQ+ chamber, it felt like it would be a great opportunity to get more involved, meet new people, and grow along the way. I joined the GGBA in February 2024, so I’ve been part of the chamber for just over a year.

GGBA: Although it’s been just over a year, how has being a GGBA member helped your business so far?

Alex Lahmeyer: My business was recently certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise by the NGLCC, and I credit the GGBA with demystifying the process and making it more accessible. They even helped with one of the documents for my application! Now that I’m certified, I’ve been focused on understanding the different types of procurement and contracting processes out there.

From a social standpoint, it’s also been fun to meet a diverse range of LGBTQ+ business owners who do all kinds of interesting work. It’s a great source of inspiration, especially as a solopreneur.

GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Alex Lahmeyer: Be open to the possibilities! You may start with one idea, but it might evolve into something different that’s more aligned with what people need—or what you truly want to do. A lot of learning, connections, and opportunities have come from the unexpected twists and turns that were never in my original business plan.

For example, I never set an intention to provide career coaching. But when I saw the simultaneous rise of mass layoffs and anti-trans legislation in 2023, I decided to tap into my recruiting background and provide pro bono and pay-what-you-want coaching to LGBTQ+ job seekers. Unexpectedly, I got a lot of positive feedback and some requests for paid services, so I decided to add it as a line of business. It’s grown into a meaningful way to work directly with the LGBTQ+ community.

Try not to limit yourself—we’re capable of a lot more than we think we are.

https://www.boundlessarc.com/

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on April 24, 2025