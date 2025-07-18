Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club Annual Pride Breakfast 2025

Photos by Jack Persons Photography and the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club

Democratic party activists, elected officials, and supporters filled the Ballroom at the Hyatt Embarcadero on Sunday morning, June 29, 2025, for the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club Pride Breakfast. It is held each year just prior to the start of the San Francisco Pride Parade.

Noting that this year’s event was the largest post-COVID Pride Breakfast to date, the club’s Co-chairs Olivia Parker and Martin Rawlings welcomed attendees and thanked as well the record number of sponsors supporting the event.

Representative Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first openly transgender member of Congress, was the featured speaker, along with Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, State Senator Scott Wiener, San Francisco Supervisors Rafael Mandelman and Matt Dorsey, and Gwendolyn Ann Smith, Co-founder of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

https://alicebtoklas.org/









Published on July 17, 2025