America First, Business First Does Not Mean People First

By Nancy Geenen, MA Ed., J.D.–

“Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality.” —Martin Luther King, Jr., Atlanta, 1967

Despite the best efforts of the Trump “oligarchy,” Americans are not a single identity. We are a kaleidoscope of identities and lived experiences that intersect at every level. We are a collective that has strengths and weaknesses, courage and humility, and, for the most part, can choose how we move forward.

I started this column the day after the inauguration. I wrote from a place of fear and despair. I started this way:

“I’ve avoided watching, reading, or listening to any of the events of the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States. I am reading the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, cited by so many on social media. The juxtaposition of these events in the same moment is unsettling. My narrow focus on Dr. King’s sermons and speeches reminds me that community and courage are core values that we must demonstrate as we support each other. As Dr. King said, ‘Life’s most persistent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

It’s more important than ever that we show up for each other in meaningful ways. We must check in, ask questions, and listen to understand. We, individually and collectively, must source the energy and effort to stand strong against a current of disinformation and hate. In the San Francisco Bay Area, we live in an oasis of caring that we take for granted. As the federal government acts to destroy the civil rights we have achieved since the 1960s, we must also be guided by the history of the Civil Rights Movement of that time. We have new and improved tools, and we can learn from the actions of those who came before us. We also enjoy a state government that supports the diversity of its constituents.

Ask yourself, “What does my community need today, this year and 3+years from now?” The GGBA Board is asking the same questions.

We understand that we must recalibrate our mission in service of our stakeholders, many of whom are under attack. It will also be uncomfortable at times as we listen to our stakeholders to discover how the GGBA has failed in the past and how we can best serve the needs of our members and sponsors going forward. We acknowledge that the GGBA can and must be better. This declaration is part of our healing process.

This year, we will continue our traditional community events that focus on networking and business acumen. Our Board Members will be conducting various listening sessions with the goal of gathering feedback to become more relevant and to increase the value of belonging for our members. We are not seeking a seat at another’s table; we want to know whom we need to invite to build the strongest table possible for the GGBA and for LGBTQAI2S individuals and families.

Personally, I will be reaching out to our members to get feedback and to learn how we can do better.

Nancy Geenen is the Acting President of the Golden Gate Business Association. She is also the Principal and Chief Executive Officer at Flexibility https://www.flexability.com/

GGBA Message from Leadership

Published on January 30, 2025