Amigos Aventureros Trip to the Point Reyes National Seashore

Juan Davila, Miguel Vazquez, Ramon Soto, Sylvester Aviles, and Mario Flores at Alamere Falls

PHOTO COURTESY OF JUAN R. DAVILA

On Friday, March 9, 2025, San Francisco Bay Times volunteer team members, led by Juan R. Davila and Miguel Vasquez, had a hard decision to make. Where to spend their day out in nature was the question.

In an impromptu decision, the group headed to the Palomarin Trailhead in Bolinas. It is the gateway to a trail located at the Point Reyes National Seashore, which includes the popular Bass Lake, Wildcat Camp, and Alamere Falls sites.

The group completed the 13-mile roundtrip hike to Alamere Falls, enjoying picturesque views of the trees and meadows with abundant wildlife including the native black-tailed deer, a subspecies of mule deer. Fun facts: These deer are excellent swimmers, have no upper front teeth, possess a 310-degree vision, and enjoy a mating season from November to December.

The Point Reyes National Seashore is open year-round (save for the seasonal closure of certain areas to protect elephant seals), and in addition to the deer happenings in the fall, whale watching is usually amazing in December there and with fewer crowds.

https://www.nps.gov/pore/index.htm

Earth Day Every Day

Published on April 10, 2025