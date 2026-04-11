An Independent, Courageous Voice for District 8 Not Beholden to Anyone or Any Corporate Entity





By Michael Nguyen—

In 2016, I began performing professionally as Juicy Liu—a singing drag queen who believes that our joy is resistance, our visibility is power, and our community is worth fighting for. The courage it takes to step on stage as Juicy Liu is the same courage we need at City Hall.

For more than 20 years, I have been organizing alongside LGBTQ+ communities, building spaces for voices often left out of the conversation. I co-founded QTAPI Week (Queer and Trans Asian Pacific Islander Week), creating space for communities often invisible in both LGBTQ+ and AAPI organizing.

As an elected member of the Democratic County Central Committee, I’ve seen firsthand how local elections shape politics. The experience I have gained, as the only candidate in the District 8 race who has held elected office, has prepared me for the role of a Supervisor. I understand both policymaking and how essential it is for an elected leader to listen to the community.





I’m running because I refuse to accept a San Francisco that works only for the wealthy few. When I got to San Francisco as a broke, queer 24-year-old, I had nothing. However, after landing in an SRO, I was able to find affordable housing and work my way through law school and become a successful tech patent lawyer. I am saddened that, if I arrived in this city today, I would not be able to make it here the same way I did nearly two decades ago. I want to fight for a San Francisco that welcomes people like me.

Too many working people are being forced out. As someone who’s worked in tech law since 2008, I’m uniquely positioned to bridge that gap between big tech and the people being displaced by it. I want to ensure that the wealth generated here is reinvested into the people who make this city run—through reliable funding for MUNI, expanded childcare, and truly affordable housing.

Specifically, I don’t support the upzoning plans or the Mayor’s charter reform that would give him more unchecked power. San Francisco needs people on the Board of Supervisors who are willing to stand up to power and represent our best interests. When I am on the Board, I will provide a check and a balance against the moderately-leaning folks currently in City Hall. I’m going to push back against the status quo that I believe is leading our city in the wrong direction.

My plans for the District are much the same as my intentions for the city: a government that works. That means ensuring our $16 billion budget delivers robust resources to residents, and strengthens transparency and accountability at every level. As the past President of the Board of Directors for Livable City, I’ve championed people-centered infrastructure for years. In a city as wealthy as ours, there’s no excuse for basic services—like clean, safe streets and adequate trash cans—to fall short.

I also recognize the need to raise more revenue, which is why I am a big supporter of Prop. D, the Overpaid CEO Act, that will be on the ballot in June. This will generate $200 million annually to protect services our most vulnerable residents depend on. I firmly believe that a city that works for everyone is also a city where businesses can thrive.

I have consistently shown up for communities under attack—standing with Asian American elders facing violence, organizing with tenants to fight displacement, and rallying to protect drag performers and nightlife venues when they’re threatened. I’ve spent two decades building coalitions, mentoring younger organizers, and creating the infrastructure that allows communities to fight for themselves. As a drag performer, my candidacy is unconventional. However, drag allows me to draw attention and get more people involved in the political process that is especially needed in the time of Trump.

I’m ready to represent District 8 and all San Franciscans as an independent voice, not beholden to anyone or any corporate entity.

https://www.michaelnguyen4sf.com/

2026 Race for District 8 Supervisor

Published on April 9, 2026