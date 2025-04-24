Anatolian Kitchen, Broadway Under the Stars in Sonoma, and San José Theater Month

By Beth Schnitzer–

Welcome back to my temporary culinary column, as I fill in for David Landis who is healing up from shoulder surgery. The love of food and the restaurant industry runs deep in my family! Both my brothers own successful restaurants, respectively in Provincetown, Cape Cod, and Miami Beach (proud sister!), and as the co-founder of Spritz, a lifestyle marketing agency that partners with many restaurants in the Bay Area, I’m constantly driven to explore new flavors, taste everything, and share my culinary and wine adventures.

I’m thrilled to share some of my latest discoveries across the Bay Area—from savoring the rich Turkish flavors of Anatolian Kitchen in Palo Alto, to experiencing the magic of Transcendence Theatre Company’s Broadway Under the Stars in Sonoma, to celebrating San José Theater Month, and exploring the brand-new Alora Social in San Ramon. Each destination offers its own unique blend of culture, cuisine, and community—perfect for anyone looking to soak up the best of what the region has to offer.

Interior at Alora

Culinary Gem in the Heart of Palo Alto: Anatolian Kitchen

If you’re looking to experience the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean in a warm and casual yet elevated vibe, Anatolian Kitchen in Palo Alto is an absolute must. This gem offers an authentic taste of Anatolian cuisine—blending timeless culinary traditions with a modern touch in an atmosphere that is both welcoming and refined.

From the moment you arrive, the warmth of the staff and the charm of the restaurant’s interior—traditional brick walls, glowing chandeliers, and cozy elegance—set the tone for a truly memorable meal. The heated outdoor patio on California Street is perfect for enjoying the springtime weather, with its inviting tables and ambient lamp lighting.

Sunset at Transcendence Theatre Company

What to Eat

The menu is a rich tapestry of flavors spanning from the western shores of the Mediterranean to the eastern reaches of Anatolia. I started with the Mediterranean dips and loved the Muhammara—a standout appetizer from the meze platter. Its blend of walnuts, roasted bell peppers, and pomegranate molasses was a perfect balance of savory, sweet, and smoky—an elegant nod to Spanish romesco, paired beautifully with warm, house-made pita bread.

Other dips like the creamy hummus, eggplant with tomato sauce, and eggplant purée were deeply flavorful and perfect for dipping. I suggest sharing the mixed appetizer platter—it is generous and a fantastic way to sample the kitchen’s range of flavors and all of the dips.

Among the hot appetizers, the fried calamari, falafel plate, and especially the Içli Köfte (deep-fried bulgur balls stuffed with seasoned minced meat, walnuts, and pistachios) were all excellent—crispy, flavorful, and served with a tangy yogurt sauce. Appetizers range from $14–$18; the Mixed Appetizer Platter, $36, can easily be shared with four people.

Beth Schnitzer and Justin Westley at Anatolian Kitchen, Palo Alto

Photos courtesy of Beth Schnitzer

For entrées, the Iskender-Alexander’s Favorite is not to be missed. This Turkish classic layers tender slices of lamb and beef over cubes of pita bread, soaked in a rich tomato sauce, creamy yogurt, and finished with sizzling butter—comforting, indulgent, and utterly delicious. Another standout dish was the classic Moussaka, a baked casserole of lamb, beef, eggplant, zucchini, and bell peppers topped with melted Kasar cheese and served with rice pilaf.

One of the standout features of Anatolian Kitchen is its incredible selection of Turkish kebabs. Whether you prefer lamb, beef, chicken, or want to try a bit of everything with the mixed grill, each option is cooked to perfection—grilled over an open flame for that irresistible charred, smoky flavor. The kebabs are served with rice pilaf and tender, fresh sautéed vegetables, making for a hearty, satisfying, and beautifully balanced plate. My fellow diners loved the portions and raved about them! The Adana kebab, with its spicy ground meat, and the lamb shish kebab were particularly impressive—juicy, flavorful, and packed with traditional Anatolian flair.

Seafood lovers will be happy to know the grilled salmon was beautifully cooked and steak-cut. It was served with smoky eggplant purée, thin potato crisps, and fluffy rice. I loved the salmon and the portion size was very generous. Next time, I’ll be back for the whole grilled Branzino, which looked spectacular as it was served at nearby tables.

Vegetarians will also find options like the Vegetable Moussaka and The Turlu—stewed tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots with rice pilaf.

Entrées range from $25 to $35 and are generously portioned and thoughtfully plated.

Cocktails, Wine, and Beer

The beverage menu is just as well curated, with a variety of wines, beers, and signature cocktails. I started with a glass of Prosecco, but was intrigued by their selection of Turkish wines like the Amour Nasa Sultana, alongside domestic favorites from Napa, Sonoma, and the Willamette Valley. Cocktails like the Hibiscus Margarita, Lychee Martini, and Pomegranate Martini offer refreshing pairings for the meal. For something more traditional, the Rakı on the Rocks or a Smoky Old-Fashioned hits the mark.

Dessert

No Turkish meal is complete without dessert. The Pistachio Baklava was everything baklava should be—crispy, syrupy, and nutty. But the real surprise was the baked Butternut Squash Pumpkin—a unique dish topped with tahini sauce, whipped cream, and walnuts that was both comforting and unexpected. Don’t skip the Turkish coffee either. It’s strong, rich, and rounds out the meal beautifully.

Music Festival

Every third Thursday, California Avenue comes alive with a fabulous free music festival—a perfect backdrop to an evening at Anatolian Kitchen. The street fills with the sounds of local musical groups, and you can drink and dine outdoors on their charming patio while soaking in the festive atmosphere. It’s a wonderful evening filled with great entertainment, food, and drink—an ideal way to experience the best of Palo Alto’s community and culture.

Final Thoughts

General Manager Levent Altan was a gracious host, ensuring every table was well taken care of. Service throughout the night was prompt, warm, and attentive. We even requested extra bread just to savor every last bite of the dips!

Whether your plans involve a Stanford event, a stroll through downtown Palo Alto, or a craving for excellent Mediterranean fare, Anatolian Kitchen promises a delightful experience. The spirited vibe, ambiance, exceptional dishes, and unforgettable hospitality make it a standout choice.

Highly recommend it. I’ll definitely be back. Open daily for lunch and dinner.

Anatolian Kitchen:

340 California Avenue, Palo Alto,

https://anatoliankitchen.com/

Transcendence Theatre Company’s Broadway Under the Stars Summer Season

As a former New Yorker, I grew up enchanted by the magic of Broadway—the lights, the energy, the unforgettable performances and shows that define Manhattan’s theater scene. While I’ve enjoyed plenty of outdoor concerts and wine country events since living in the Bay Area, I’ve never experienced a Broadway Show under the stars—until now. I’m thrilled for the upcoming 14th annual summer season of Transcendence Theatre Company (TTC) Broadway Under the Stars taking place at Sonoma’s Field of Dreams, just a block from the town’s historic plaza.

Founded in 2008, Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country’s premiere entertainment experience known for its spectacular open-air performances and top tier talent from Broadway and beyond. This year’s season promises to be unforgettable with three distinct productions that celebrate the spirit of musical theatre in the heart of the wine country.

Transcendence Theatre Company

Summer Performances

Broadway’s Best Night Ever kicks off the season with an all-new original production (June 12–15 & June 19–22). Created by TTC, this high energy show will feature dynamic songs and dances from over 40 beloved Broadway musicals—a celebration of the stage’s greatest hits brought to life under the open sky.

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (August 7–10 & August 14–17) will also be staged, starring Sarah Bockel, who previously played King on Broadway. I listened to King growing up and will be thrilled to relive those Beautiful days on August 7. Finally, Ladies of Broadway (September 4–7 & September 11–14), an updated version of a past TTC show, will celebrate influential women in musical theater.

The sampler at Alora

Pre-Show Picnic

One of the most delightful and uniquely Sonoma-style elements of the Broadway Under the Stars experience is the pre-show picnic, where the magic begins long before the curtain rises. Starting at 5 pm before each performance, guests are invited to relax on the picturesque lawn of The Field of Dreams, enjoying local food, wine, specialty cocktails, and live music as the sun sets. You can pre-order a gourmet dinner box from one of Transcendence’s local restaurant partners and pick it up on site, or stroll through offerings from Sonoma vendors, sampling regional flavors at your own pace. It’s also a wonderful chance to meet cast members, mingle with fellow theatre enthusiasts, and soak in the festive, communal energy that makes these evenings truly special. I can’t wait to be part of it!

Community Nights

There is also a series of themed community nights that celebrate inclusivity, culture, and connection. There will be Broadway Family Night on June 13, August 8, and September 5. Latin Heritage Night will light up the stage on June 14. An ASL-interpreted performance of Beautiful will take place on August 16, ensuring greater accessibility for all, and there will be a Pride Night on September 6 that promises to be a joyful celebration of love, identity, and community.

Tickets

Early bird tickets are now available in Gold, Premium, and General Reserved tiers, with a portion of ticket sales supporting The Field of Dreams and local youth programs. Take advantage of early bird pricing through May 6 and be part of an unforgettable season where Broadway meets the beauty of Sonoma under the stars. https://transcendencetheatre.org/tickets/

San José Theater Month

San José Theater Month is in full swing, offering the perfect opportunity to experience world-class performances paired with a delicious pre-show dining experience. From Broadway hits to locally produced gems, San José’s renowned theaters are lighting up stages across the city with an exciting lineup that showcases the richness of its cultural scene.

Dinner & Show

To elevate your night out, Rollati Ristorante offers a seamless “Dinner & a Show” experience. Nestled in the heart of downtown San Jose, Rollati is a modern Italian American restaurant that brings the iconic flavors of Italy’s diverse regions to life. I love the restaurant’s blend of sleek sophistication and old-world charm, with black-and-white photographs evoking a sense of nostalgia, all set against the buzz of an open kitchen where house-made pastas are rolled and cut fresh.

For theatergoers, Rollati’s special $45 prix-fixe menu featuring Italian specialties like Garlic Bread Al Forno, Rollati’s Caesar, Rigatoni alla Vodka, Spaghetti alla Limon, and Dolce Panettone for dessert. The attentive staff ensures you’ll make it to your performance with plenty of time before the curtain rises.

Rollati Ristorante

181 East Santa Clara Street

San Jose

https://www.rollatiristorante.com/

Upcoming Performances

Upcoming theater performances include Nikki Glaser, Waitress, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight, Six the Musical, and Les Misérables. San Jose’s historic theaters, such as the California Theatre, Montgomery Theater, Center for the Performing Arts, and San Jose Civic, add to the charm of the experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned theater lover or looking for a memorable night out, San José Theater Month offers the perfect blend of arts, culture, and cuisine—a true celebration of the city’s vibrant creative spirit.

https://www.sanjose.org/theatermonth

Savor San Ramon: New Restaurant Opening

Last month, I had the pleasure of attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Alora Social, a brand-new addition to San Ramon’s City Center at Bishop Ranch. From the creators of Alora in San Francisco, Alora Social offers a fresh, coastal Mediterranean dining experience that’s casual, vibrant, and designed for sharing.

Spaghetti alla Limon at Rollati

Mediterranean Flavors, Family Style

With a family-friendly approach to Mediterranean flavors, Alora Social brings together seasonal, comforting dishes and an inviting atmosphere perfect for gatherings with friends and family. The menu features an expanded selection of pastas, a fantastic array of dips, and hearty, shareable favorites rooted in Mediterranean culinary traditions.

What to Eat

One standout for me was the Spring Pea Hummus—a bright and refreshing blend of spring peas, mint, preserved lemon, and nutty whole-seed dukkah. I also loved the Moutabal, a creamy, smoky eggplant dip with yogurt, garlic, and lemon. The Sampler Platter includes five Mediterranean-inspired bites, perfect for those who want to taste a little of everything. Vegetarian diners will enjoy the Wild Mushroom Dolma, and the Sigara Börek—a Mediterranean take on spanakopita spring rolls—adds a crisp, savory twist.

Seafood lovers will appreciate dishes like the Frutti di Mare, and I personally loved the Farina Macarena, a Turkish-style mac and cheese with a rich, fluffy egg yolk finish. I ordered the Walnut Za’atar Crusted Salmon, and it was absolutely perfect—tender, flavorful, and cooked to perfection. We also shared the side of the grilled veggie skewer.

Cocktails, Wine, and Happy Hour

Alora Social also boasts an approachable, playful beverage program, featuring inventive cocktails, a thoughtfully curated wine list (both local and imported), and eight rotating craft beers on tap. Their weekday happy hour from 3–6 pm offers deals on drinks—cocktails $10, wine $8, beer $5, snacks $8–13, making it a perfect stop after work or before a movie at the nearby LOT Cinema.

Relaxed Design in a Beautiful Setting

The space itself is warm and modern, with a spacious indoor-outdoor layout, fire pits, and ample patio seating. It’s a perfect addition to the relaxed, residential charm of San Ramon, joining notable neighbors like The Slanted Door, LB Steak, and Fieldwork Brewing Co. I’m loving the laidback vibe of the green hills of San Ramon, and Alora Social fits right in as a new go-to dining destination for locals and visitors alike.

A Special Celebration

I was there celebrating my business partner’s birthday with his wife and their three-year-old daughter, and the evening couldn’t have been more special. Our server was warm and attentive, and the team surprised us with a candle and several scoops of ice cream for dessert. They also brought out a cute kids’ menu along with crayons, which kept the little one happily entertained. It was the kind of thoughtful touch that makes a meal feel truly memorable.

Alora Social: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd Suite 1100, San Ramon

https://www.visitalora.com/ Open daily for lunch and dinner

Discover San Ramon: https://discoversanramonca.com/

City Center Bishop Ranch: https://citycenterbishopranch.com/

Beth Schnitzer is the Co-Founder and President of Spritz, https://spritzsf.com/

The Gay Gourmet

Published on April 24, 2025