Andrea Shorter Celebration of Life

Andrea Shorter (1965–2026), a prominent Bay Area political strategist, public policy advocate, civic leader, and former San Francisco Bay Times columnist, was remembered at a Celebration of Life held in the Green Room of the War Memorial Building on April 26, 2026. Evidencing her powerful legacy, Mayor Daniel Lurie attended and spoke, as did former San Francisco Mayors Willie L. Brown, Jr., and London Breed.

Also celebrating her life and many achievements were The Ven. Reverend Miguel Bustos, Congressmember Lateefah Simon, Prozan Strategies, LLC, founder and former Google Director Rebecca Prozan, and State Senator Scott Wiener. Numerous city commissioners also attended and spoke, along with members of the Shorter family, including her mother and brothers. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi presented remarks virtually.

Read more about Shorter at https://bit.ly/4n7GrVv

The Celebration of Life event was archived at YouTube and may be viewed at https://bit.ly/4d65Omg

London Breed, speaking at the podium in the Green Room, was one of three San Francisco mayors who spoke at the Celebration of Life for Andrea Shorter held on April 26, 2026.

Published on May 7, 2026