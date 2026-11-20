Ann Rostow: Thanks, Kids!

By Ann Rostow—

Thanks, Kids!

Our amazing blue wave was arguably driven by voters aged 18–44, who moved away from the GOP in extraordinary numbers. According to The New York Times, Gen Z voters moved 36 percentage points to the left from 2024 to 2026 in House races, while millennials swung 22 points. Gen X switched by 13 percent and boomers moved by five points.

You would think that those numbers would produce an even larger victory, but the two younger cohorts made up just a third of the 2026 electorate while voters over 44 generated two thirds of the results. Why? Participation rates. Eligible Gen Z voters add up to 20 percent of the possible electorate, but came to just 12 percent of the 2026 vote. Millennials combined to reach 21 percent of the 2026 vote, but could have reached 25 percent. Middle-aged and older Americans made up the difference with greater percentages.

I dug up that statistic because I also read (in an NPR report) that Gen Z and millennials will make up more than half the electorate in 2028. That was encouraging, yes. But when you see that they already make up 45 percent of the electorate and aren’t bringing their full power to the polls, you can already start to worry. Well, you can already start to worry if you’re beside yourself because you just won the election of a lifetime less than a week ago and you’re not even halfway through your Champagne inventories! I know our party has work to do, but, personally, I intend to mindlessly luxuriate in victory for the near-term future and possibly beyond.

No election report in a GLBT newspaper would be complete without an account of community wins and losses. As far as I can tell, we won 16 out of 17 House races and, of course, Chris Pappas won his Senate seat in New Hampshire. Our only loss was in New York’s Suffolk County where our man Chris Gallant fell narrowly to the moderate Republican incumbent, Rick LaLota. Chris was the candidate who had to overcome racy leather sex shots from his younger days as a model. Meanwhile, we reelected nine House members while challengers won another seven including the Virgin Islands, which is not an official House race, but, hey, we’re counting it.

I’m not even researching the GLBT candidates who have won state elections, but the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund counts 501 winners as of this writing. And that brings me to another major observation. We didn’t just win control of the House and Senate. The big blue wave flooded state governments, flipping state legislatures, electing secretaries of state who follow the rule of law, ousting hard-right officials who had never before been challenged at the polls, and putting power in the hands of a slew of Democratic governors. It was not only vast, but also deep.

Voting Down Trans Athletes

Moving on to our usual subject, negative news about transgender rights, we lost five anti-transgender state ballot measures, but won two—an amendment in Missouri that would have outlawed abortion along with transition health care, and a proposal in Washington that would have effectively forced schools to report questioning trans kids to their parents. In the loss column, four states have just banned transgender girls from playing sports, and Colorado has also added a ban on transition surgery for minors. I won’t go into the details of how each sports measure was written and tallied, but it seems that trans girls will be relegated to the sidelines in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, and Washington State.

Keep in mind as well that the Supreme Court has yet to rule on a motion to put a hold on a current Washington State policy that allows girls and women to play in line with their gender identity. The state is being sued by a cisgender wrestler who was beaten by a transgender wrestler last year and also says the transgirl sexually assaulted her on the mat. What’s interesting is that these “shadow docket” rulings are usually nasty, brutish, and short, but, in this case, the justices have been inexplicably cooling their heels for weeks.

That said, it’s also clear that the massive amount of money Republicans spent on anti-trans advertisements didn’t work and may even have backfired. If given a yes or no choice, it seems, Americans will vote “to keep boys out of girls’ sports.” (Many Americans don’t know any transgender people and conflate transgender women athletes with men in drag or confused cisgender boys.) But at the same time, they are becoming aware that the tiny transgender community has become an easy target, used as political bait by a party that lacked concrete plans to help our beleaguered citizenry. In pre-election polls, few voters listed transgender issues as a priority of any sort, let alone a top concern.

The fact that Republicans doubled down on bigotry illustrated, not just cruelty, but stupidity. In 2024, voters reacted against a left wing that looked like a bunch of politically correct scolds. But two years of Trump’s assault on minorities, women, immigrants, and GLBT people have pushed the pendulum to the max. Combine that with his incompetence and apparent dementia, and voters weren’t buying the idea that a candidate’s support for transgender rights marked him or her as an unelectable nut.

Plus, some of these attacks were simply unbelievable. Did anyone really think James Talarico had a sex change during the week he stepped off the campaign trail to recover from flu? Did anyone buy Trump’s claim that Democrats would allow teachers to arrange for kids to be surgically transitioned during the school day?

Or, staying in Texas, how about the text that circulated from a group called Texans for Common Sense, featuring a photo of a man with a fox tail hanging out of the back pocket of his jeans.

“Kathlene,” they wrote, presumably personalized to each voter, “this sounds unbelievable, but there are furries voting in our elections. This picture was taken at a Collin County polling location earlier this week.

“Furries, which are men and women who identify as animals, and other weirdos are turning out in record numbers … . Don’t let weirdo furry Socialists pick our leaders!”

In retrospect, how clear was their disdain for the American voter?

Kerfuffles

Changing the subject, do any of you remember the lesbian bar in Massachusetts that created a storm of controversy by declaring that patrons no longer had to wear Covid-era face masks on Saturday night? At the time, I made little effort to inform myself of all the details before ridiculing the bar and its outraged customers, concluding: “ … those of you who long for fun lesbian gatherings should probably find a bar that does not enforce bizarre, buzz-killing rules and regulations. No wonder the place was losing money!”

Oops. I discovered accidentally just now that the bar was specifically opened as a haven for immunocompromised women, and, obviously, the mask requirement was part of its raison d’être, not a bizarre, buzz-killing rule. No wonder everyone was pissed off! Also, I have to add, no wonder the bar was bleeding cash. There seems to be even more to this story, but I think we’re done.

Meanwhile, I read that the city of Atlanta has granted a demolition order to the house where Michael Hardwick was caught having sex in 1982 and arrested under Georgia’s sodomy law. The Supreme Court upheld his arrest, and by extension all state sodomy laws, in 1986 in the infamous case Bowers v Hardwick. That decision, of course, was overturned in 2003 by Lawrence v Texas.

Now, the City Council has passed a measure requesting historic status for the 1920s house that has since been renovated and is now reportedly falling into disrepair. What follows sounds like a complicated set of hearings and whatnot. One advocate for historic status warned that “this is going to be a long fight.”

Really? Why, for God’s sake? I asked Dale Carpenter, constitutional law professor at SMU, and author of Flagrant Contact: The Story of Lawrence v Texas, what he thought and he agreed with me that the house falls far short of historic significance. “I can’t see preserving a house where someone may or may not have had sex on one occasion which produced a decision that’s long since been overruled,” he replied. “If that’s our historical preservation rule, nothing could ever be torn down.”

High Court Sends Transwoman Back to Square Two

Here’s another story that I will happily pass on without undue research into the ins and outs. It concerns a transgender prisoner, Darlene Griffith, who was housed with men while awaiting trial in El Paso in 2020. Griffith has lived as a woman for over two decades and she sued after alleging she was sexually assaulted by a male inmate and searched over and over again by abusive male deputies.

Griffith’s complaint was dismissed, but she appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit under the Americans With Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act as well as her claims of Equal Protection and Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure. In February of 2025, the 2–1 majority ruled that Griffith could pursue her constitutional claims.

I did not read the 112-pages of majority, concurring, and dissenting opinions from the three-judge panel, but I read enough of the majority to note that the court relied heavily on Bostock v Clayton County, the 2020 ruling written by Neil Gorsuch that identified GLBT bias as a subset of sex discrimination in federal law. As sex discrimination requires heightened scrutiny, Griffith’s complaints survived the court’s review.

The County Sheriff appealed to the High Court, and, on November 9, 2026, the justices vacated the Tenth Circuit ruling and sent the case back to the appellate court for a new review in light of the Court’s two subsequent anti-transgender rulings. These, of course, include the case that green-lit state laws against transgender health care for minors, and the case that said states may restrict transgender women athletes from playing with other females. Both those opinions rejected the idea that sex discrimination comprised an underlying prejudice against trans kids or athletes.

We’ll see how the Tenth Circuit deals with its new assignment. I don’t know if you have to pick a new three-judge panel for this kind of remand, or if the original panel has to get the gang back together for a second look.

Lesbians Not Behaving Badly Enough

Oh, my God. I was looking for a postscript story for my column. Something short and light, and I typed “lesbian” into Google and hit “news.” I do this search when I’m looking for the classic “lesbians behaving badly” story about some woman who, let’s say, breaks into her ex-lover’s house and rips all her underwear to pieces with a straight-edge razor.

Breaking News: I just drank a fly!

At any rate, this time I landed on “Sexiest Lesbian Alive” (who turns out to be rapper Young Miko) but, after that, the next seven stories were all about that same lesbian bar with the face masks! What am I missing here? The bar closed, by the way, but there are still articles about it. Toss in a few more Young Miko stories, and a few stories about another bar and lesbian bars in general, and on page three I see that Cait Conley ousted Mike Lawler from his New York House seat. Lesbians. is that all we’ve got? Maybe the “L” word is out of fashion. I never liked it, but that’s a generational thing.

Bars, bars, bars. Why are the gay gals so interested? In the late 1980s, I read here in yet another bar article that there were 200 lesbian bars, but now we only have 40. In 2019, however, there were only 19 so, um, there’s some progress for you. Ladies, if you want bars, start buying their cocktails and keeping your tab open for a few hours. They don’t run on solidarity or being a safe space.

arostow@aol.com

GLBT Fortnight in Review

Published on November 19, 2026