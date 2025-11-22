Appreciation From the LGBTQ+ Community for Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Lisa Williams

Beloved Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi has blazed an unprecedented and revolutionary trail. We celebrate the decades of endearing dedication that she has shown to the LGBTQ community.

Pelosi has consistently become the voice of marginalized communities. Carrying a feverish commitment to integrity, she has stood proudly with our LGBTQIA+ community for the entirety of her tenure.

Pelosi’s powerful leadership and unprecedented legislation will be missed!

Lisa Williams is the Executive Director of Soul of Pride, the Co-Director of the Bayard Rustin Coalition, the former President of San Francisco Pride, and a longtime active member of the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club.



Honey Mahogany with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi; Photo: COURTESY OF HONEY MAHOGANY

Honey Mahogany

As the former Chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party, we were proud of Speaker Pelosi’s leadership. She was a trailblazer for both San Francisco and the nation and a stalwart champion of human rights for so many, especially for women and the LGBTQ+ community. We were honored to name the Party’s lifetime achievement award for her in gratitude for her service as the Representative from San Francisco for more than a generation. Her countless contributions have helped shape the face of this nation, and her name and legacy are sure to echo on for generations to come.

Honey Mahogany, a “San Francisco Bay Times” columnist, co-founded the San Francisco Transgender District, is a founding queen of Drag Story Hour, co-owns the Stud Bar, and is a singer with nu-metal group Commando. She currently serves as Director of the Office of Trans Initiatives and is the Chair-Emerita of the San Francisco Democratic Party.



Scott Wiener, Nancy Pelosi, and Evan Low

Photo: COURTESY OF EVAN LOW

Evan Low

As the leader of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, it is an honor to congratulate a tried-and-true partner in our movement like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Our organizations have been proud to call her family and have honored her significant work to further LGBTQ+ equality. In 2020, she received the inaugural LGBTQ History Maker Award for her tireless efforts to champion the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. The repeal helped open the door for more LGBTQ+ people to serve openly in the military, some of whom also continue to serve their communities as out elected officials.

We need allies to succeed in our mission to build equitable representation at all levels of government, and the Speaker Emerita has spent her four decades on Capitol Hill being one of the loudest and most powerful of those allies. We are immensely grateful for her work and for her support of our mission and equality.

Evan Low is the President and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund. He is a former California State Assemblymember and a former Mayor of the City of Campbell.

Thank You, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Published on November 20, 2025