Appreciation From the LGBTQ+ Community for Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

“Thank you” is woefully inadequate. How does one begin to describe the indelible impact an icon has had on so many lives? How can we thank her for having stood with us from day 1, championing key issues, and being a part of our community? As an institution, the U.S. House of Representatives is built of marble and heavy tradition. It takes a force of nature—a rare combination of strategic mind, iron will, and deep conviction—not only to lead that chamber but also to fundamentally reshape American life through its difficult machinery. That force is Nancy Pelosi. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is truly, as someone recently stated, One of One!

She broke the glass ceiling when she became the first (hopefully not the last) woman to serve as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Nancy Pelosi has established herself as one of the most consequential legislative leaders in modern American history. She didn’t just manage the floor; she was the chief architect behind generation-defining laws that fundamentally improved the lives of the working class and marginalized communities.

I count myself lucky to have known and been mentored by Speaker Pelosi. I first saw her when I was in school and she orchestrated the selection of San Francisco as the site of the Democratic National Convention. When she announced she was running for Congress, I stepped up to volunteer on her campaign. The campaign asked for volunteers to host a house party. I held one, and years later, when I ran for office and Speaker Pelosi hosted a luncheon for me, she told an inside joke from that party so many years before. That remembrance of a small detail is emblematic of her legendary success—she connects with people, she remembers them, is incredibly loyal, and does whatever she can to ensure everyone’s success. Ask any member of Congress and they will react with awe that she remembers and connects on personal details, relating to everyone in so many communities throughout the years. This human touch—her ability to connect on personal details across diverse communities—often goes unnoticed by the general public, but it is the foundation of her power. She is unflappable under pressure, can count votes like nobody else (because she has connected with her colleagues), and is a masterful negotiator. Much of this goes unnoticed by the general public because these things don’t grab the headlines.

I, and our LGBTQ+ community writ large, owe her enormous thanks for all she has done throughout her years in Congress. Much has been written lately regarding her skills as a leader in Congress. She has mentored countless members⎯directly and by example. The accolades for these actions have been pouring in from House members across a variety of communities. As a leader of the House, she ensured broad representation in leadership, and our community certainly was not left behind. Ask lesbian Rep. Angie Craig, transgender member Rep. Sarah McBride, Californian Rep. Mark Takano, and the list goes on. To a person, they will all note that Rep. Pelosi aided them in their successes in the House, mentored them, showed up to help when needed, appointed them to key leadership roles, etc. The impact of that guidance can’t be understated. Her strategic skills are legendary.

Walking the Walk: We should all be familiar with her vocal advocacy on key issues impacting our community. Her very first speech when she entered Congress was to address the AIDS crisis (contrary to admonitions she was given against doing so). She secured permits for the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt to be displayed on the National Mall. She has consistently marched for our rights at Pride Parades throughout the country, and at the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights (circa 1987!) when doing so wasn’t always popular. (Since being in SF Pride myself, I have proudly marched with her in numerous years, including one where she sat beside gay Ambassador Jim Hormel, whom she helped shepherd through to an ambassadorship (the first for an openly gay man).

She has consistently, and strongly, supported same-sex marriage long before others eventually followed suit—certainly at a time when such a position was not popular. She has ensured the appointment of LGBTQ people in leadership roles whenever possible—her last three Chiefs of Staff/District Directors in San Francisco have been from the LGBTQ+ community. I have been honored to serve as one of her representatives, along with a rainbow of others, on the State Democratic Party for the last several terms. She has also mentored so many of our political leaders throughout the state. She has appointed and hired many LGBTQ people over the years, supporting young leaders to move into higher office, and all the while doing everything with such grace and energy—a reflection of her commitment to diverse leadership.

She has stood strong on so many issues that impact our daily lives; make no mistake about it, we would not have the Affordable Care Act if it weren’t for her—nor the beautiful Presidio National Park, nor the National AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park, nor the passage of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1990, which created the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS.

She has stood against the so-called Defense of Marriage Act, supported the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, stood against Proposition 8, championed the Hate Crimes Prevention Act signed by President Obama (a response to the murders of Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr.), she led the defeat of an amendment to a defense authorization bill that would have banned coverage of gender-affirming care for transgender troops, and led the passage of the PRIDE Act—Promoting Respect for Individuals’ Dignity and Equality Act (unfortunately not passed in the Senate). The list goes on and there wouldn’t be enough space in this article to list all the legislation that she has ensured passes so that the average person’s life is improved—such as the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and her current protection of, and championing for, affordable health care for all. She is a true fighter for working people.

There are also the smaller things. Many years ago, she secured the release of Dutch AIDS activist Hans Verhoef, who was detained by U.S. immigration officials when he was found to be carrying AZT. (There are some funny anecdotes about her sufficiently schooling those who had detained him.) As noted, she appointed and hired so many LGBTQ people over the years, has supported young leaders moving into higher office, and she did so with such grace and tireless energy.

There are also funny anecdotes about her humanity and humility. I once showed up at her house early in the morning to meet up with her daughter. She answered the door in fuzzy slippers she had just put on after having already appeared at three early morning events in the city; she returned home so she could cook breakfast for her family. She tells a story about her and her young daughter visiting a friend when her daughter kept shouting, “Mommy, they have the funniest table!” Upon inspection, it was an ironing board. Speaker Pelosi noted that, with five kids under the age of 6, her family didn’t use an ironing board. Now they all know those are used for registering voters! So, take heed of the thread that has run throughout her storied career: Don’t sit back and not effect change. Her frequent refrain, “Don’t agonize, organize!” captures this. She did not agonize; she organized change.

She could have rested on her laurels and stepped down earlier, but, luckily for all of us, she didn’t. She continued to help her colleagues grow into leaders; she offered guidance to the newer generation, and always continued to champion San Francisco and our San Francisco values each and every day. She has fought to make sure that the Democratic Party has strong and diverse candidates running for office—just ask the countless women and people of color who attribute their successful elections to her help and guidance, as well as those she is now encouraging to run.

She walked into a chamber steeped in centuries of male history and, with grace, tenacity, and extraordinary skill, she made it her own. She reminds us that true leadership means, not just holding power, but using it to deliver transformational change for the people she serves. Speaker Emerita Pelosi, thank you for your leadership, your guidance, your example of all that is best in using politics to help and better everyone, fighting for what is right even when it is not popular. We are all honored by your service.

Leslie Katz is currently an attorney with Practus focusing on advice and counsel for various clients, particularly in the environmental and emerging technology arenas. She serves on several boards, including Equality California, the LGBTQ Victory Campaign, and Reproductive Freedom for All PAC CA. She is a former elected member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and the SF Community College Board of Trustees and served on the SF Port Commission.

Published on November 20, 2025