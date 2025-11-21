Appreciation From the LGBTQ+ Community for Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Joe Hawkins

I have always been a fan and admirer of Nancy Pelosi. She is a true OG ally of the LGBTQ community and we are forever grateful for all she has done to further our fight for equality.

Joe Hawkins is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.





Kippy Marks

Nancy Pelosi’s legacy is a symphony of courage and compassion. Like the finest improvisation, she has woven resilience and vision into the fabric of our democracy. Her retirement is not an ending, but a graceful coda—reminding us that true leadership, like true music, resonates long after the final note.

Kippy Marks of Kima Exclusive Entertainment is an internationally recognized musician and performer. He is the first ever elected African American Grand Duke of The Grand Ducal Council of San Francisco and is a “San Francisco Bay Times” columnist.

Sister Roma

Thank you, Nancy Pelosi, for your decades of leadership, advocacy, and service. In her first address as a new member of Congress in 1987, she shocked her colleagues by speaking about the HIV/AIDS crisis and the need for federal leadership on the issue. That initial speech set the tone for her entire career as a fearless and progressive leader who fought hard for human rights, equality, accessible and affordable healthcare, infrastructure, climate control, gun safety, immigration reform, and voter rights, to name a few. She made history as the first female Speaker of the House in 2007–11, and again in 2019–23, a testament to her commitment to uphold the constitution and dedication to public service. Cheers to a life well lived!

Sister Roma, known as “the most photographed nun in the world,” is one of the most globally recognized members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and is an activist, LGBTQ+ ambassador, and popular event host.

Thank You, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Published on November 20, 2025