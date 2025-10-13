As Our Communities Face Brutal Attacks, We Rise to Celebrate Us

By Olga Talamante and Rev. Miguel Bustos –

We are honored to co-host the inaugural celebration of LGBTQ Latine leaders, in partnership with the San Francisco Bay Times.

As our communities face brutal attacks bent on intimidating us, dehumanizing us, and erasing us, we rise to celebrate us. We uplift this magnificent inaugural group of LGBTQ Latina honorees, recognized for their trajectories of activism, career success, and unshakable commitment to advancing the rights of our communities.

As part of the festivities for Hispanic Latine Heritage Month (September 15–October 15), we come together to rejoice in our shared herstories of resistance and joy.

We are also honored to highlight El/La Para TransLatinas, which works towards a world where TransLatinas are protected, celebrated, and loved, and where trans/intersex/gender diverse Latinx people are welcome, safe, represented, and valued in all spheres of life.

Olga Talamante is the past President and CEO of the Greenlining Institute and the Executive Director Emerita of the Chicana/Latina Foundation. Rev. Miguel Bustos is the Archdeacon and Director of the School for Deacons of the Episcopal Diocese of California. Both have, for decades, provided significant leadership and support to global LGBTQ+ communities and particularly in the Bay Area.

Published on October 9, 2025